Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Vanderbilt and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Austin Peay 47-20.

Vanderbilt entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Austin Peay step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Austin Peay 4-7, Vanderbilt 10-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Vanderbilt. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Austin Peay Governors at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. The timing is sure in the Commodores' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Governors have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

Vanderbilt is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past The Citadel 105-53 on Wednesday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-21.

Vanderbilt's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jason Edwards, who earned 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin McGlockton, who went 9 for 13 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds.

Vanderbilt was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as The Citadel only posted nine.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Austin Peay as they lost 78-58 to Ohio on Wednesday. The Governors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-22.

Tate McCubbin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 11 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Vanderbilt's win bumped their record up to 10-1. As for Austin Peay, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Vanderbilt has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 48.6% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've only made 39.7% of their field goals this season. Given Vanderbilt's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Vanderbilt against Austin Peay in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, as the squad secured a 77-51 victory. Does Vanderbilt have another victory up their sleeve, or will Austin Peay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a big 24.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Commodores as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vanderbilt has won all of the games they've played against Austin Peay in the last 9 years.