NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt validated its strong start under first-year coach Mark Byington with an 76-75 upset of No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday as the Commodores improved to 15-3 (3-2 SEC) with their first win over a ranked opponent since March 10, 2023. The Volunteers (16-2, 3-2) had won 13 of their last 14 in the series before stepping onto a landmine inside Memorial Gymnasium, which was sold-out for the first time since 2019 and divided evenly between fans of both teams.

The roars came mostly from Commodores fan in the second half as as Vanderbilt dislodged the usually steady Tennessee defense by making five of its first six attempts from 3-point range to build a 16-point advantage. However, Tennessee clawed its way back with an 9-0 run over the final three minutes to draw within 76-75.

But Tennessee star Chaz Lanier, a Nashville native, missed a potential game-tying free throw with two seconds left to help the Commodores circumvent overtime. As the rebound fluttered out of bounds and the clock expired, Vanderbilt students poured onto the court with plenty to celebrate. The Commodores' 76 points were the most scored on Tennessee this season.

Jason Edwards and Tyler Nickel combined to make seven 3-pointers to lead the charge for Vanderbilt, which entered the day as one of the "Last Four In" the projected NCAA Tournament field by CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. The win marked the second Quad 1 victory for Vandy and showcased the depth of the SEC.

Picked to finish last in the conference following a 9-23 season under Jerry Stackhouse, the Commodores have quickly proved themselves to be a force with an overhauled roster under Byington. Vanderbilt entered at No. 5 nationally in turnover margin and never got overheated by Tennessee's relentless pressure defense, finishing with just 11 turnovers.

This story will be updated