The 2024 Charleston Classic Championship will take place on Sunday and the Drake Bulldogs will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores with a chance to earn another resume-building win early in the season. Drake is 5-0 on the season and made the finals with wins over Miami (FL) and Florida Atlantic. Vanderbilt is 6-0 coming off tournament wins against Nevada and Seton Hall. The Bulldogs are 3-1 against the spread on the season, while the Commodores are 4-2 against the number.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. The Commodores are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Drake odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143. Before entering any Drake vs. Vanderbilt picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 season on a 156-114 betting roll (+1762) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Vanderbilt vs. Drake and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Drake vs. Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. Drake spread: Vanderbilt -4.5

Vanderbilt vs. Drake over/under: 143 points

Vanderbilt vs. Drake money line: Vanderbilt -185, Drake +154

Why Vanderbilt can cover

After leading James Madison to 32 wins and an NCAA tournament victory in 2024, Mark Byington took over as head coach at Vanderbilt for Jerry Stackhouse and he's very quickly worked the transfer portal to turn the Commodores into a formidable challenge. Of the top 10 players in Vanderbilt's rotation so far this season, eight are transfers and one is a true freshman.

Jason Edwards (North Texas), Devin McGlockton (Boston College), Tyler Nickel (Virginia Tech) and A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State) are all averaging double-figures in their first season with the program. The Commodores are averaging 85.8 points per game and forcing 14.8 turnovers per outing during their unbeaten start. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Drake can cover

The Bulldogs have been to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four seasons and Ben McCollum took over this season after winning four NCAA Division II national championships at Northwest Missouri State with Darian DeVries leaving for West Virginia. McCollum's squad has been stout defensively thus far, ranking 10th in Division I in points allowed per game (57.0).

Drake only allows opponents to shoot 41.4% from the floor and 28.8% from the 3-point line while forcing 15.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Bennett Stirtz (18.8 points per game), Daniel Abreu (15.2 ppg) and Mitch Mascari (13.8 ppg) all help the Bulldogs stretch the floor, with the trio averaging 18.6 of the team's 23.4 attempts from beyond the arc every game. See who to back at SportsLine.

