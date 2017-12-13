Villanova vs. Temple odds: Picks from advanced computer model

Villanova goes hunting for its 11th consecutive victory against crosstown rival Temple on Wednesday. The top-ranked Wildcats have been on a roll, but they will have their hands full against a feisty Owls squad in a nationally televised matchup (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Led by a pair of junior guards in Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson, Nova has been crushing its opponents by a whopping 22.3 points a game. Freshman forward Omari Spellman is a defensive beast, averaging nearly two blocks.

The Wildcats are 8.5-point favorites, up from a 7-point open. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 150.

The Wildcats are coming off a 77-68 victory against La Salle, a game they trailed at halftime. Phil Booth and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 18 points to lead Nova.

On Saturday, Temple held off Saint Joseph's 81-78 to improve to 6-2. Junior guard Shizz Alston was the top scorer for the Owls with 20.

Bridges leads Villanova in scoring at 18.1 points. He is also pulling down 6.4 rebounds with 2.1 steals. Brunson nets 17.2 points and 4.8 assists. He also shoots a remarkable 52 percent from 3-point range.

Alston is tops on the Owls with 17.3 points and shoots 54 percent from beyond the arc. He's also a 96 percent free-throw shooter.

