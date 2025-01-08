Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Drake 12-2, Bradley 13-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $111.20

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carver Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Bulldogs were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Drake is headed into Wednesday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 66-59 defeat to Murray State. The game marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite the loss, Drake had strong showings from Isaia Howard, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals, and Bennett Stirtz, who had 13 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Howard had some trouble finding his footing against UIC on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Bradley entered their tilt with Missouri State on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They walked away with a 69-60 victory over the Bears.

Bradley can attribute much of their success to Christian Davis, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 19 points, and Darius Hannah, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Hannah had some trouble finding his footing against Indiana State on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Drake's defeat ended a 23-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-2. As for Bradley, their win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've drained 49.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake beat Bradley 72-67 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Drake repeat their success, or does Bradley have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Drake, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 126.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drake has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bradley.