Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Texas So. 1-4, New Mexico 4-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Mexico Lobos at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Texas So.'s offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Samford on Sunday. The match between Texas So. and Samford wasn't a total blowout, but with Texas So. falling 97-82 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Tigers in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, New Mexico was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Grambling State on Thursday as New Mexico made off with an 80-58 victory. The contest marked the Lobos' most dominant win of the season so far.

Donovan Dent was the offensive standout of the game as he went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight assists and two blocks. What's more, he also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in January. Mustapha Amzil was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Texas So.'s loss dropped their record down to 1-4. As for New Mexico, their victory was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas So. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas So. took a serious blow against New Mexico when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 92-55. Can Texas So. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 23.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico has won both of the games they've played against Texas So. in the last 9 years.