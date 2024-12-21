Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Oregon 10-1, Stanford 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at SAP Center at San Jose. The Ducks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, the stars were shining brightly for Oregon in a 79-61 victory over SF Austin.

Oregon got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jadrian Tracey out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. Brandon Angel was another key player, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Stanford entered their tilt with Merrimack on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Warriors by a score of 74-68. The Cardinal's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Stanford's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Oziyah Sellers, who went 8 for 11 en route to 19 points. Sellers is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Oregon's win bumped their record up to 10-1. As for Stanford, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oregon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Oregon was able to grind out a solid win over Stanford when the teams last played back in February, winning 78-65. Will Oregon repeat their success, or does Stanford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oregon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.