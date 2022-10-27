|
|
|UK
|TENN
No. 3 Tennessee pits up-tempo style vs. No. 19 Kentucky
No. 19 Kentucky will face a big challenge on Saturday night — finding a way to slow the high-flying offense of No. 3 Tennessee in a key Southeastern Conference matchup in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Volunteers (7-0, 3-0) lead FBS with per-game averages of 50.1 points and 571.7 yards. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is playing at a Heisman Trophy level with 2,408 total yards, 18 touchdown passes and just one interception.
Receiver Jalin Hyatt has 40 catches for 769 yards and 12 touchdowns. The running game chips in nearly 203 yards per game, and the team converts third downs at a 51.5 percent clip.
So how can Kentucky keep Tennessee's offense in check?
"When you're playing the No. 1 offense in the country, you'd better be locked in," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said. "You better play at a high clip or you'll get embarrassed."
Earlier this month, Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) got a taste of what it will be up against with Tennessee. The Wildcats started October with a trip to Ole Miss to face coach Lane Kiffin's fast-tempo, high-scoring attack. While the Wildcats lost, they kept the Rebels out of the end zone for the last three quarters of a 22-19 setback.
Kentucky also is coming off a bye week, meaning it is well-rested and should be in better health. The Wildcats dealt with a spate of key injuries in their last two games before the open date.
"We needed some time to heal," Stoops said. "The players needed some time to heal up a little bit and get our legs up underneath us to play a team as fast as Tennessee is in all areas."
The Wildcats' pro-style attack, which looks to establish the running game first, could help their defense. Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez rushed for 197 yards on 31 carries Oct. 15 in a 27-17 home win over Mississippi State, and if he can approach those numbers again, it would enhance the opportunity for an upset.
The Volunteers will have to match Kentucky's physicality up front in order to keep Rodriguez in check and give themselves plenty of opportunity to score.
"Sometimes, they have three or four tight ends on the field, so they're very multiple in their formations and they're really going to challenge your run fits," said Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. "Gap integrity is going to be very, very big this week."
The Volunteers didn't have a bye last week, but they had the next best thing — a home game with an FCS opponent. Tennessee clobbered UT Martin 65-24 and played reserves for most of the second half.
Tennessee owns an 82-26-9 advantage in the all-time series against the Wildcats, including a 45-42 win last year at Kentucky when Hooker threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|14
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|135
|298
|Total Plays
|38
|50
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|130
|Rush Attempts
|23
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|72
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|8-15
|15-20
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-26
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.3
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|65
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-55
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|72
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|135
|TOTAL YDS
|298
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|8/15
|72
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|15
|64
|1
|16
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|18
|0
|16
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|4
|-18
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|4
|3
|37
|0
|24
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinkins 95 DT
|J. Dinkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rybka 90 DL
|T. Rybka
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|4
|37.3
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|7.7
|16
|0
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|15/20
|168
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|18
|68
|0
|10
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|3
|37
|1
|35
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|8
|23
|0
|10
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|5
|4
|99
|2
|55
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|6
|4
|29
|0
|13
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|4
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 99 DL
|K. Garland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/2
|29
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|2
|46.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - TENN 27(5:50 - 3rd) C.McGrath 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TENN 20(5:53 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 20(6:11 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at KEN 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 20(6:15 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 24(6:33 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 24. Catch made by B.McCoy at KEN 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(7:19 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 32. Catch made by J.Hyatt at KEN 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress; D.Jackson at KEN 24.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 7 - UK 28(7:26 - 3rd) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 39. Intercepted by B.Turnage at KEN 39. Tackled by KEN at KEN 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UK 26(8:16 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; T.Flowers at KEN 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:50 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at KEN 26.
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) C.McGrath kicks 43 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 22. J.McClain returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thomas; K.Perry at KEN 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TENN 19(9:04 - 3rd) C.McGrath 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TENN 12(9:43 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at KEN 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 11(10:21 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; D.Jackson at KEN 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(10:37 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Walker at KEN 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 21(10:58 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rybka; D.Jackson at KEN 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 25(11:19 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 21.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - TENN 25(11:24 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 30(11:28 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 32(11:49 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 40(12:17 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by B.McCoy at KEN 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(12:35 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to KEN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at KEN 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - UK 8(12:50 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 43 yards to TEN 49 Center-KEN. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 49. Tackled by K.Albert at KEN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UK 18(13:31 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 8 for -10 yards (B.Young; T.Baron)
|Sack
2 & 9 - UK 26(14:34 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 18 for -8 yards (D.Terry)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 25. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at KEN 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+31 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 31(0:28 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 31. Catch made by J.Hyatt at KEN 31. Gain of 31 yards. J.Hyatt for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(0:37 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 35. Catch made by J.Small at KEN 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 17(0:44 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 18 yards to KEN 35 Center-KEN. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - UK 16(0:50 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 16. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at KEN 17.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UK 21(0:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UK 17(0:57 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 17. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 17. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Slaughter at KEN 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(1:02 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - UK 1(1:37 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 17 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; T.Flowers at KEN 17.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UK 2(2:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-T.Manning False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 2(2:49 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at KEN 2.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TENN 43(3:01 - 2nd) P.Brooks punts 41 yards to KEN 2 Center-TEN. Downed by M.Salansky.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 43(3:08 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - TENN 47(3:48 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to KEN 43 for 10 yards. H.Hooker ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 45(4:29 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 47 for -8 yards (J.Weaver)
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 7 - UK 12(4:43 - 2nd) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at TEN 7. Intercepted by J.Mitchell at TEN 7. Pushed out of bounds by W.Levis at KEN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 12(5:26 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage; B.Young at TEN 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15(6:08 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 12.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UK 16(6:49 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to TEN 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Baron; T.Flowers at TEN 15. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UK 22(7:09 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by T.Robinson at TEN 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 22(7:53 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; B.Young at TEN 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:30 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; J.Banks at TEN 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(9:08 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by J.Dingle at TEN 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; J.Banks at TEN 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - UK 47(9:47 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 47. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at TEN 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(10:24 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; E.Simmons at KEN 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UK 30(11:07 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at KEN 45.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 51 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 14. J.McClain returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.McGrath at KEN 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 1(11:18 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to KEN End Zone for 1 yards. J.Wright for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KEN-C.Valentine Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 5(11:42 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 5. Catch made by C.Tillman at KEN 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 1.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 16(12:11 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 16. Catch made by P.Fant at KEN 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 5.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(12:28 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to KEN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 30(12:35 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 30. Catch made by B.McCoy at KEN 30. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at KEN 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(13:05 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 37. Catch made by C.Tillman at KEN 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 30.
|+35 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 28(13:32 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to KEN 37 for 35 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 37. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(13:54 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at TEN 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 35(14:05 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 42 yards to TEN 23 Center-KEN. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 35(14:10 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 35(14:15 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for C.Rodriguez.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 35(14:56 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Walker; J.Mitchell at KEN 35.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 5. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is no good.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good. PENALTY on TEN-P.Ball Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 2(15:00 - 2nd) P.Fant rushed to KEN End Zone for 2 yards. P.Fant for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 5(0:24 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to KEN 5. Catch made by J.Warren at KEN 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 2.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 9(0:36 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 5.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 12(1:00 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; Z.Childress at KEN 9.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 15(1:15 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dinkins; J.Lovett at KEN 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 17(1:35 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to KEN 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(2:00 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Dinkins at KEN 17.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 31(2:23 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 21 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; D.Jackson at KEN 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(2:38 - 1st) J.Small rushed to KEN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 50(2:49 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on KEN-A.Phillips Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - TENN 48(3:07 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; T.Rybka at TEN 50.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TENN 45(3:19 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 48 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 43(3:41 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TEN 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 39(4:02 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at TEN 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 32(4:28 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at TEN 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(4:44 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at TEN 32.
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 1st) M.Ruffolo kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:44 - 1st) M.Ruffolo extra point is blocked.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UK 3(4:48 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Rodriguez for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
1 & Goal - UK 2(5:27 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at TEN 3 for -1 yards (O.Thomas)
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18(6:01 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 2 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Banks at TEN 2.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UK 27(6:43 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; B.Turnage at TEN 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(7:23 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to TEN 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; A.Beasley at TEN 27.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UK 44(8:03 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 44. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 44. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - UK 36(8:46 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at KEN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UK 36(8:51 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:29 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; K.Garland at KEN 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - TENN 20(9:41 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 51 yards to KEN 29 Center-TEN. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|+7 YD
3 & 34 - TENN 13(10:17 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TEN 20.
|Penalty
3 & 24 - TENN 22(10:25 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 22. Gain of yards. Tackled by KEN at TEN 22. PENALTY on TEN-J.Crawford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - TENN 27(10:33 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-P.Fant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 25 - TENN 22(11:05 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at TEN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - TENN 22(11:10 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(11:34 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Valentine; T.Wallace at TEN 40. PENALTY on TEN-P.Fant Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 17(11:46 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 46 yards to TEN 37 Center-KEN. Downed by KEN.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 17(11:51 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 17(12:28 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald; A.Beasley at KEN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(13:14 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; L.Bumphus at KEN 17.
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 52 yards from TEN 35 to the KEN 13. J.McClain returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Williams-Thomas at KEN 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+55 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 45(13:46 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 45. Gain of 55 yards. J.Hyatt for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(14:03 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; A.Phillips at TEN 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 33(14:21 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at TEN 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 30(14:44 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at TEN 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at TEN 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Ruffolo kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
-
COLOST
BOISE
10
42
3rd 7:04 FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
21
10
3rd 3:48 NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
17
24
3rd 1:22 CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
6
30
3rd 5:45 ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
24
16
3rd 6:18 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
28
17
3rd 13:52 ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
17
3
3rd 14:26 ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
7
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
10
14
3rd 11:22 SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
17
14
2nd 2:02 ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
3
0
1st 4:22 ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT
-
CHARLO
RICE
56
23
Final ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
31
Final BTN
-
ODU
GAST
17
31
Final ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
21
25
Final ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
20
42
Final CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
26
9
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
23
13
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
40
13
Final
-
NWEST
IOWA
13
33
Final ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
48
Final FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
42
24
Final FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
42
Final ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
45
34
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
20
27
Final/OT CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
21
48
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
23
10
Final SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
31
3
Final ESPU