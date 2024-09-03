|
|
|FAMU
|MIAMI
After routing Florida, No. 12 Miami faces FCS foe Florida A&M
Is "The U" back? That question likely won't be answered fully until much later in the season, but No. 12 Miami showed marked improvement last Saturday during a season-opening road rout of rival Florida.
Coming off a 41-17 victory, the Hurricanes will look to continue to build momentum on Saturday when they open their home slate against Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, Fla.
In his first start with Miami, quarterback Cam Ward was recognized as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week after completing 26 of 35 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns.
"It was calming," Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson told reporters on Monday. "He's comfortable out there. You can tell. He does a really good job of protecting plays when the play isn't there and extending the play."
The Hurricanes will next look to continue their dominance of the visiting Rattlers (2-0), playing their first season under coach James Colzie III. Miami is 10-1 all-time in the series, with Florida A&M's lone win coming in 1979. The Hurricanes have averaged 51.1 points per game and won the past 10 meetings since then -- all in Miami.
FAMU reinforced its roster this offseason with 28 transfers, including 12 from Power Four programs, following the departure of longtime coach Willie Simmons. The Rattlers are ranked 24th in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches poll and are coming off narrow wins over Norfolk State and South Carolina State.
Rattlers starting quarterback Daniel Richardson played his high school football in Miami, and has been strong through their first two games, completing 45 of 68 passes for 568 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Richardson has thrown three touchdown passes in each of FAMU's wins, including two in the final quarter last week to rally the Rattlers from an 18-7 deficit.
Colzie, who also went to high school in Miami and had an uncle (Neal) who played for the Miami Dolphins in 1979, said he's looking forward to the challenge the Hurricanes present for his squad.
"Getting ready to face one of the top quarterbacks in the country," Colzie said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "They look pretty good on film. They're extremely athletic, big-time offensive line, and very, very good on the defensive line and skilled positions."
Ward wasn't the only key factor for the Hurricanes last week.
Miami's offensive line had a great performance and was not called for a single penalty. The Hurricanes also ran the football well, amassing 144 yards, and got a look at the potential of their running back duo of Damien Martinez (65 yards) and Mark Fletcher Jr., who scored two touchdowns.
Miami's defense, which recorded three sacks and forced two turnovers, will be shorthanded, however, as star edge Rueben Bain Jr. is expected to miss at least the next two games with what coach Mario Cristobal described as a soft-tissue injury.
The Hurricanes' defense held the Gators to 139 rushing yards on 28 carries, with 71 coming on Montrell Johnson's touchdown in the first half.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|284.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|385.0
|
|
|125.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|144.0
|
|
|409
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|529
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|45/68
|568
|6
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Dean
|K. Dean
|14
|72
|0
|19
|
L. Summersett
|L. Summersett
|13
|63
|0
|14
|
T. Franklin Jr.
|T. Franklin Jr.
|16
|56
|0
|18
|
D. Richardson
|D. Richardson
|10
|46
|0
|17
|
Q. Lee
|Q. Lee
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Gassett
|J. Gassett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Gross
|K. Gross
|8
|139
|1
|41
|
J. Gassett
|J. Gassett
|9
|118
|2
|55
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|7
|90
|1
|22
|
J. Ward
|J. Ward
|4
|63
|0
|20
|
T. Franklin Jr.
|T. Franklin Jr.
|5
|48
|2
|20
|
A. Cobb
|A. Cobb
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
J. Rogers
|J. Rogers
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
Q. Lee
|Q. Lee
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Summersett
|L. Summersett
|3
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Dean
|K. Dean
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gillis
|C. Gillis
|1/2
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward
|C. Ward
|26/35
|385
|3
|1
|
X. Restrepo
|X. Restrepo
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez
|D. Martinez
|15
|65
|0
|17
|
C. Ward
|C. Ward
|3
|33
|0
|24
|
M. Fletcher Jr.
|M. Fletcher Jr.
|7
|23
|2
|10
|
J. Lyle
|J. Lyle
|6
|18
|0
|8
|
A. Allen
|A. Allen
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Restrepo
|X. Restrepo
|7
|112
|1
|40
|
E. Arroyo
|E. Arroyo
|4
|89
|0
|29
|
I. Horton
|I. Horton
|4
|70
|0
|30
|
E. Lofton
|E. Lofton
|2
|38
|0
|35
|
J. George
|J. George
|2
|25
|1
|23
|
M. Fletcher Jr.
|M. Fletcher Jr.
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
C. McCormick
|C. McCormick
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
J. Lyle
|J. Lyle
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Martinez
|D. Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales
|A. Borregales
|2/3
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
