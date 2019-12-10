Drive Chart
Army aims for fourth straight win over No. 23 Navy

  • Dec 10, 2019

The 120th installment of the Army-Navy Game on Saturday comes with some added incentive for the No. 23 Midshipmen.

Navy (9-2) was tabbed on Sunday for a spot in the Liberty Bowl, a prestigious postseason game that pits it against Big 12 opponent Kansas State. Kansas State handed College Football Playoff semifinalist Oklahoma its only loss of the regular season, so the Midshipmen have an opportunity to make noise at a national level in Memphis.

But first, coach Ken Niumatalolo noted in his Liberty Bowl press conference that Navy has more pressing concerns ahead of it this weekend in Philadelphia.

"Going to a bowl game is always one of our top goals, but right now our only focus is to get goal number one and that is to beat Army and win back the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy," he said.

From 2002 through 2015, Navy owned a 14-game winning streak in the historic rivalry, the longest in the series dating back to 1890. Army ended the streak in 2016 and has won all three matchups since.

The Black Knights (5-7) have also claimed each of the past two Commander-in-Chief's Trophies, awarded to the service academy that comes out on top in the season's round-robin between Air Force, Army and Navy.

Navy claimed 10 of them from 2003 through 2015.

Prospects of a third straight Commander-in-Chief's Trophy were dashed for Army when it lost at Air Force on Nov. 2. The 17-13 decision was the sixth game the Black Knights lost by single digits this season, including a 24-21 double-overtime thriller at Michigan in Week 2.

Army's hope for a bowl bid slipped away on Nov. 30 in a 52-31 loss at Hawaii.

Nevertheless, the Black Knights have plenty at stake: the rivalry winning streak, the historic bragging rights, and sending out its current class of seniors undefeated in their careers against Navy.

This is a senior group that elevated a long-struggling Army program to bowl games in three straight seasons, and in 2018, a final Top 25 ranking.

"It's hard to believe that those guys are already getting ready to graduate and be commissioned as officers in the United States Army. But, they are a class that's really developed," Army coach Jeff Monken said following the team's 47-6 rout of VMI on Nov. 16. "A lot of these guys have played a ton of football for us and that led to a lot of the success we've had here over the last few years."

Each win in Army's ongoing streak came by one possession: 21-17 in 2016; 14-13 in 2017; and 17-10 last season. The run of close games extends five years, with Navy winning 17-10 and 21-17 outcomes in 2014 and 2015.

One reason for the close contests has been the programs' similar styles of play. This year is no exception, with Navy ranking No. 1 nationally in rushing offense at 360.8 yards per game, and Army ranked second at 311.7.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry has been outstanding this season, rushing for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. Although a late push to get Perry into the Heisman Trophy conversation proved unsuccessful, Navy will have Heisman influence when it takes the field in Philadelphia.

The Midshipmen will wear alternate uniforms patterned after their 1960s attire, when Joe Bellino (1960) and Roger Staubach (1963) won the Heisman Trophy. Army is wearing a uniform honoring the 1st Cavalry Division.

--Field Level Media

1234T
Army West Point 5-7 -----
23 Navy 9-2 -----
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.7% 570 4 5 110.8
K. Hopkins Jr. 32/75 570 4 5
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 311 1 0 227.1
J. Laws 16/20 311 1 0
C. Anderson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.3% 117 1 0 95.4
C. Anderson 5/19 117 1 0
J. Jones 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 43 0 1 115.3
J. Jones 3/4 43 0 1
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
Z. Potter 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 706 7
K. Hopkins Jr. 137 706 7 63
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 637 8
C. Slomka 142 637 8 38
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 555 10
S. McCoy 124 555 10 40
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 484 4
J. Laws 76 484 4 83
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 387 3
K. Walker 53 387 3 59
C. Anderson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 373 3
C. Anderson 46 373 3 48
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 152 2
A. Hobbs IV 27 152 2 17
C. Barnard 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 95 2
C. Barnard 18 95 2 24
J. Buchanan 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 88 0
J. Buchanan 19 88 0 10
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 73 1
M. Hancock 9 73 1 28
J. Jones 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 42 1
J. Jones 12 42 1 14
A. Adkins 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
A. Adkins 9 36 1 8
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 35 0
C. Hayes 1 35 0 35
R. Bolton 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
R. Bolton 10 32 1 6
A. Howard 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
A. Howard 2 28 0 20
J. Moy 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 1
J. Moy 1 16 1 16
K. Byrd 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
K. Byrd 3 14 0 10
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
B. Walters 3 -1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 415 3
C. Harrison 23 415 3 87
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 335 1
A. Hobbs IV 13 335 1 80
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 96 0
B. Walters 4 96 0 37
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 78 1
M. Hancock 3 78 1 38
M. Roberts 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
M. Roberts 5 43 0 15
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 1
K. Walker 4 41 1 17
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Hayes 1 17 0 17
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
K. Cline 3 16 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jones 0-0 0 1
R. Velez 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Velez 0-0 0 2
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
E. Riley 0-0 0 3
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bourdeau 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Cooper 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 23/24
D. Cooper 3/4 0 23/24 32
C. Talley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 19/20
C. Talley 1/3 0 19/20 22
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
Z. Potter 0/0 0 0/1 0
A. Bagley 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Bagley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 1027 6 3 181.1
M. Perry 43/79 1027 6 3
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 49 1 0 313.9
C. Williams 2/3 49 1 0
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 45 1 1 88.5
P. Olsen 2/8 45 1 1
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 18 0 0 125.6
C. Warren 1/2 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
238 1500 19
M. Perry 238 1500 19 70
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 637 13
J. Carothers 76 637 13 75
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 557 7
N. Smith 112 557 7 77
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 267 1
T. Maloy 32 267 1 26
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 264 3
C. Williams 54 264 3 21
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 185 0
K. Makekau 23 185 0 41
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 121 0
M. Fells 16 121 0 31
I. Ruoss 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 109 1
I. Ruoss 29 109 1 26
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 80 2
P. Olsen 34 80 2 13
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 50 1
C. Warren 4 50 1 22
G. Winn 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
G. Winn 5 43 0 24
J. Smith 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Smith 4 36 0 13
T. King-El 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 1
T. King-El 6 36 1 18
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
M. Cooper 3 28 0 11
J. Harris II 37 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
J. Harris II 9 25 0 7
T. Brannan 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Brannan 1 20 0 20
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Morris 2 16 0 9
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Walker 1 13 0 13
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
T. Goslin 4 -2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 355 2
M. Cooper 15 355 2 58
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 210 2
C. Williams 7 210 2 80
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 178 1
R. Mitchell 7 178 1 74
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 148 0
K. Makekau 4 148 0 60
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 104 1
J. Carothers 3 104 1 47
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
T. Maloy 2 51 0 33
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 1
C. Warren 5 50 1 17
O. Davis 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 1
O. Davis 2 32 1 23
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Fells 3 11 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Brennan 0-0 0 2
M. Farrar 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Farrar 0-0 0 1
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. McMorris 0-0 0 1
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Perkins 0-0 0 1
C. Garnes 45 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Garnes 0-0 0 2
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Fagot 0-0 0 1
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Fochtman 0-0 0 2
C. Bankston 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bankston 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 55/56
B. Nichols 9/12 0 55/56 82
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
