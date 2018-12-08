|
|
|DAVIS
|EWASH
Eastern Washington edges UC Davis in FCS playoff thriller
(STATS) - If the Big Sky wanted to showcase its conference with the FCS quarterfinal between Eastern Washington and UC Davis, the best fourth quarter of this year's playoffs delivered on Saturday.
Sam McPherson scored on a 35-yard run with 26 seconds left to lift third-seeded Eastern Washington past sixth-seeded UC Davis 34-29 and into the national semifinals.
The final minutes were even hotter than Eastern Washington's famed red turf. The game-winner came just 47 seconds after UC Davis' Ulonzo Gilliam scored his third touchdown and Namane Modise took a pitch in for a two-point conversion to give the Aggies a 29-28 lead.
Eastern Washington (11-2) next hosts No. 7 seed Maine (10-3), the CAA Football champ, in a first-time meeting next Saturday. The Eagles will appear in their sixth semifinal and seek to get back to the championship game in Frisco, Texas, for the first time since they won the 2010 FCS title.
"Nothing perfect. We embrace adversity, we fight adversity and we're better because we're in adverse situations," Eastern Washington second-year coach Aaron Best said afterward. His program improved to 8-0 all-time against UC Davis.
McPherson, one of the Eagles' 28 seniors, rushed the ball 24 times for 143 yards, tip-toeing along the sideline to stay in-bounds for his game-winning touchdown. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eric Barriere completed 21 of 25 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, adding a scoring run.
On the first play of the game-winning drive, Barriere avoided a sure sack to scramble 29 yards into UC Davis territory. He also rallied the Eagles from a 21-14 deficit early in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run followed by a 55-yard pass to Andrew Boston to set a 7-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
The nip-and-tuck game was in direct contrast to Eastern Washington's 59-20 rout of UC Davis on Nov. 10. That result helped create a three-way share of the Big Sky title along with Weber State.
Gilliam, a freshman, gained 167 yards from scrimmage, while Keelan Doss was quarterback Jake Maier's favorite target with nine receptions for 143 yards. UC Davis committed four turnovers.
Six players had at least 10 tackles, led by Eastern Washington linebacker Ketner Kupp with 16. UC Davis' Mason Moe had 10 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss and two of the Aggies' five sacks.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|26
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|392
|439
|Total Plays
|77
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|208
|Rush Attempts
|37
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|259
|231
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|22-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|8.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-19
|4-37
|Penalties - Yards
|6-61
|5-43
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.3
|7-41.4
|Return Yards
|125
|81
|Punts - Returns
|4-26
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-99
|4-77
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-4
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|231
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Maier 15 QB
|J. Maier
|26/38
|234
|2
|2
|
C. Crawford 86 WR
|C. Crawford
|1/1
|44
|0
|0
|
D. Livingston 83 WR
|D. Livingston
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Gilliam 40 RB
|U. Gilliam
|26
|132
|2
|29
|
T. Thomas 41 RB
|T. Thomas
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Crawford 86 WR
|C. Crawford
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Maier 15 QB
|J. Maier
|5
|-16
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Doss 3 WR
|K. Doss
|9
|143
|0
|32
|
J. Harrell 2 WR
|J. Harrell
|3
|56
|0
|44
|
U. Gilliam 40 RB
|U. Gilliam
|7
|35
|1
|11
|
W. Preece 87 TE
|W. Preece
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
L. Babb II 80 WR
|L. Babb II
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
T. Thomas 41 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Crawford 86 WR
|C. Crawford
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
D. Livingston 83 WR
|D. Livingston
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Maier 15 QB
|J. Maier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bland 55 LB
|M. Bland
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Moe 34 LB
|M. Moe
|8-2
|2.0
|0
|
E. Duncan 16 DB
|E. Duncan
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Olave 5 DB
|I. Olave
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Cloud 57 DL
|T. Cloud
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 94 DL
|J. Franklin
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Airey 36 LB
|C. Airey
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 23 DB
|J. Perryman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. White 20 DB
|V. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bennett 33 LB
|Q. Bennett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Flowers 45 LB
|E. Flowers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 21 DB
|D. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Baumgart 6 LB
|A. Baumgart
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Parenteau 28 DB
|R. Parenteau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garcia 4 DB
|T. Garcia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ocansey 95 DL
|R. Ocansey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trimble 47 LB
|C. Trimble
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anesi 8 LB
|N. Anesi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. O'Rourke 43 K
|M. O'Rourke
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Whelan 37 K
|D. Whelan
|7
|38.3
|6
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Modise 13 RB
|N. Modise
|3
|21.3
|30
|0
|
R. Martinez 29 RB
|R. Martinez
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|
C. Skeptaris 44 TE
|C. Skeptaris
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Barriere 3 QB
|E. Barriere
|21/25
|235
|3
|1
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|1/1
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|24
|143
|1
|35
|
E. Barriere 3 QB
|E. Barriere
|13
|43
|1
|33
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|4
|27
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Belk 85 TE
|H. Belk
|5
|73
|1
|23
|
A. Boston 9 WR
|A. Boston
|3
|66
|0
|55
|
Ns. Webster 5 WR
|Ns. Webster
|8
|52
|1
|19
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Edwards IV 88 WR
|J. Edwards IV
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Grady 11 WR
|T. Grady
|4
|20
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kupp 40 LB
|K. Kupp
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 27 DB
|K. Johnson
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 1 DB
|J. Lewis
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Criner 25 DB
|C. Criner
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ojoh 58 LB
|C. Ojoh
|5-6
|0.0
|1
|
J. Tiuli 99 DL
|J. Tiuli
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Foerstel 92 DL
|N. Foerstel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 18 DB
|D. Tucker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 23 DB
|D. Hayes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Townsend 49 DL
|J. Townsend
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 91 DL
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ledbetter 57 DL
|D. Ledbetter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 29 DB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Moore 72 DL
|K. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Billen 39 LS
|C. Billen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 94 DL
|M. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Alcobendas 37 K
|R. Alcobendas
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Alcobendas 37 K
|R. Alcobendas
|7
|41.4
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|4
|19.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD