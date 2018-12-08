Drive Chart
DAVIS
EWASH

No Text

Eastern Washington edges UC Davis in FCS playoff thriller

  • STATS AP
  Dec 08, 2018

(STATS) - If the Big Sky wanted to showcase its conference with the FCS quarterfinal between Eastern Washington and UC Davis, the best fourth quarter of this year's playoffs delivered on Saturday.

Sam McPherson scored on a 35-yard run with 26 seconds left to lift third-seeded Eastern Washington past sixth-seeded UC Davis 34-29 and into the national semifinals.

The final minutes were even hotter than Eastern Washington's famed red turf. The game-winner came just 47 seconds after UC Davis' Ulonzo Gilliam scored his third touchdown and Namane Modise took a pitch in for a two-point conversion to give the Aggies a 29-28 lead.

Eastern Washington (11-2) next hosts No. 7 seed Maine (10-3), the CAA Football champ, in a first-time meeting next Saturday. The Eagles will appear in their sixth semifinal and seek to get back to the championship game in Frisco, Texas, for the first time since they won the 2010 FCS title.

"Nothing perfect. We embrace adversity, we fight adversity and we're better because we're in adverse situations," Eastern Washington second-year coach Aaron Best said afterward. His program improved to 8-0 all-time against UC Davis.

McPherson, one of the Eagles' 28 seniors, rushed the ball 24 times for 143 yards, tip-toeing along the sideline to stay in-bounds for his game-winning touchdown. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eric Barriere completed 21 of 25 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, adding a scoring run.

On the first play of the game-winning drive, Barriere avoided a sure sack to scramble 29 yards into UC Davis territory. He also rallied the Eagles from a 21-14 deficit early in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run followed by a 55-yard pass to Andrew Boston to set a 7-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Nsimba Webster.

The nip-and-tuck game was in direct contrast to Eastern Washington's 59-20 rout of UC Davis on Nov. 10. That result helped create a three-way share of the Big Sky title along with Weber State.

Gilliam, a freshman, gained 167 yards from scrimmage, while Keelan Doss was quarterback Jake Maier's favorite target with nine receptions for 143 yards. UC Davis committed four turnovers.

Six players had at least 10 tackles, led by Eastern Washington linebacker Ketner Kupp with 16. UC Davis' Mason Moe had 10 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss and two of the Aggies' five sacks.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:26
3-E.Barriere incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
29
34
Touchdown 0:35
20-S.McPherson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:38
pos
29
34
Two Point Conversion 1:13
15-J.Maier complete to 13-N.Modise. 13-N.Modise to EW End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
28
Touchdown 1:19
15-J.Maier complete to 40-U.Gilliam. 40-U.Gilliam runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
42
yds
02:54
pos
27
28
Point After TD 7:12
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:12
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is no good. Penalty on UCD 20-V.White Offside 1 yards enforced at UCD 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 7:12
3-E.Barriere complete to 5-N.Webster. 5-N.Webster runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
62
yds
00:38
pos
21
27
Point After TD 10:06
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 10:06
3-E.Barriere runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
82
yds
02:57
pos
21
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:02
43-M.O'Rourke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 12:08
15-J.Maier complete to 80-L.Babb. 80-L.Babb runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
28
yds
02:47
pos
20
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:22
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 4:29
3-E.Barriere complete to 85-H.Belk. 85-H.Belk runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
01:39
pos
14
13
Point After TD 6:08
43-M.O'Rourke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:17
40-U.Gilliam runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
68
yds
00:39
pos
13
7
Point After TD 8:59
43-M.O'Rourke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:06
40-U.Gilliam runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
01:32
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:07
37-R.Alcobendas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:14
3-E.Barriere complete to 11-T.Grady. 11-T.Grady runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
89
yds
04:43
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 26
Rushing 6 13
Passing 13 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 8-18 3-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 392 439
Total Plays 77 68
Avg Gain 5.1 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 133 208
Rush Attempts 37 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 5.0
Net Yards Passing 259 231
Comp. - Att. 27-40 22-26
Yards Per Pass 6.5 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-19 4-37
Penalties - Yards 6-61 5-43
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 7-38.3 7-41.4
Return Yards 125 81
Punts - Returns 4-26 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-99 4-77
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-4
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UC-Davis 10-3 0147829
E. Washington 11-2 7702034
Roos Field Cheney, WA
 259 PASS YDS 231
133 RUSH YDS 208
392 TOTAL YDS 439
UC-Davis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 234 2 2 127.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 3931 34 10 141.2
J. Maier 26/38 234 2 2
C. Crawford 86 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 44 0 0 469.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 100 0 0 173.3
C. Crawford 1/1 44 0 0
D. Livingston 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
D. Livingston 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
U. Gilliam 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 132 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
186 976 13
U. Gilliam 26 132 2 29
T. Thomas 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 686 6
T. Thomas 4 11 0 6
C. Crawford 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 60 1
C. Crawford 2 6 0 6
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 -75 3
J. Maier 5 -16 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Doss 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 143 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
118 1334 9
K. Doss 9 143 0 32
J. Harrell 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 896 5
J. Harrell 3 56 0 44
U. Gilliam 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 385 4
U. Gilliam 7 35 1 11
W. Preece 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 337 9
W. Preece 3 15 0 6
L. Babb II 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
L. Babb II 1 9 1 9
T. Thomas 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 147 2
T. Thomas 1 9 0 9
C. Crawford 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 216 1
C. Crawford 2 7 0 6
D. Livingston 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 126 1
D. Livingston 1 4 0 4
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Maier 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bland 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
M. Bland 11-0 1.0 0
M. Moe 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 2.0
M. Moe 8-2 2.0 0
E. Duncan 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
E. Duncan 7-0 0.0 0
I. Olave 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
I. Olave 5-1 0.0 1
T. Cloud 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Cloud 4-2 0.0 0
J. Franklin 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
J. Franklin 3-3 0.5 0
C. Airey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
C. Airey 3-2 1.0 0
J. Perryman 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Perryman 2-0 0.0 0
V. White 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. White 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Bennett 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Q. Bennett 2-1 0.0 0
E. Flowers 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Flowers 2-1 0.0 0
D. King 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. King 2-0 0.0 0
A. Baumgart 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
A. Baumgart 1-3 0.5 0
R. Parenteau 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Parenteau 1-1 0.0 0
T. Garcia 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Garcia 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ocansey 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ocansey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Trimble 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Trimble 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anesi 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Anesi 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. O'Rourke 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/17 56/57
M. O'Rourke 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Whelan 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.3 6
SEASON NO AVG IN20
67 41.1 6
D. Whelan 7 38.3 6 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Modise 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
35 23.1 30 0
N. Modise 3 21.3 30 0
R. Martinez 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 19.4 29 0
R. Martinez 1 29.0 29 0
C. Skeptaris 44 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 6 0
C. Skeptaris 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 6.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
32 5.0 17 0
I. Thomas 4 6.5 17 0
N. Modise 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
N. Modise 1 1.0 1 0
E. Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Barriere 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84% 235 3 1 194.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 1900 17 6 140.5
E. Barriere 21/25 235 3 1
S. McPherson 20 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 33 0 0 377.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 78 0 0 318.4
S. McPherson 1/1 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McPherson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 143 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
174 1288 12
S. McPherson 24 143 1 35
E. Barriere 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 550 7
E. Barriere 13 43 1 33
D. Merritt 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 326 3
D. Merritt 4 27 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Belk 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 288 3
H. Belk 5 73 1 23
A. Boston 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 530 3
A. Boston 3 66 0 55
Ns. Webster 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 1099 7
Ns. Webster 8 52 1 19
D. Merritt 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 77 1
D. Merritt 1 33 0 33
J. Edwards IV 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 190 4
J. Edwards IV 1 24 0 24
T. Grady 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 285 2
T. Grady 4 20 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Kupp 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
K. Kupp 11-4 0.0 0
K. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
K. Johnson 8-2 1.0 0
J. Lewis 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
J. Lewis 7-2 1.0 0
C. Criner 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
C. Criner 7-5 0.0 0
C. Ojoh 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 1 0.0
C. Ojoh 5-6 0.0 1
J. Tiuli 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Tiuli 4-0 0.0 0
N. Foerstel 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Foerstel 4-0 0.0 0
D. Tucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Tucker 3-2 0.0 0
D. Hayes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Hayes 3-2 0.0 0
J. Townsend 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Townsend 3-0 1.0 0
J. Jordan 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ledbetter 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ledbetter 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Smith 1-0 0.0 1
K. Moore 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
C. Billen 39 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Billen 0-1 0.0 0
M. Johnson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Alcobendas 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/15 62/63
R. Alcobendas 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Alcobendas 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 45.1 2
R. Alcobendas 7 41.4 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Merritt 44 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 21.3 26 0
D. Merritt 4 19.3 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EWASH 35 2:25 8 21 Punt
7:07 EWASH 35 0:35 4 45 INT
4:47 DAVIS 14 4:25 13 52 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 EWASH 48 1:32 5 48 TD
6:56 DAVIS 32 0:39 2 68 TD
4:29 EWASH 35 0:07 3 -12 INT
2:52 DAVIS 47 2:17 9 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 EWASH 28 2:47 6 28 TD
8:51 DAVIS 8 2:59 6 43 Punt
3:32 DAVIS 27 1:38 6 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAVIS 36 1:19 3 7 Punt
10:06 EWASH 50 2:10 8 17 Punt
7:12 EWASH 35 0:54 4 4 Punt
4:13 EWASH 42 2:54 7 42 TD
0:26 EWASH 35 0:00 3 54 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 EWASH 11 4:43 11 89 TD
6:25 DAVIS 20 1:07 4 6 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 EWASH 1 2:29 6 35 Punt
8:59 DAVIS 35 2:03 6 -26 Punt
6:08 DAVIS 35 1:39 8 78 TD
3:48 EWASH 23 0:50 3 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 DAVIS 35 0:00 2 81 INT
12:02 DAVIS 35 2:27 9 42 Punt
5:11 EWASH 18 1:30 4 4 Punt
1:47 EWASH 11 1:23 4 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 EWASH 18 2:57 10 82 TD
7:50 EWASH 38 0:38 2 62 TD
5:47 EWASH 13 1:34 3 -10 Punt
1:13 DAVIS 35 0:38 5 65 TD
0:20 DAVIS 21 0:00 1 -1
