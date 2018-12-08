Drive Chart
Stick leads top-seed North Dakota St past Colgate 35-0

  • Dec 08, 2018

FARGO, N.D. (AP) Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns, Bruce Anderson ran for 124 yards with a touchdown and top-seeded North Dakota State advanced to the FCS semifinals for the eighth straight year with a 35-0 win over eighth-seeded Colgate on Saturday.

Stick was 14 of 19 for 205 yards as the Bison (13-0) piled up 443 yards against the Raiders (10-2), who had the top defense in FCS.

The defending national champions, who have won 19 in a row, are home against the South Dakota State-Kennesaw State winner next weekend.

Ty Brooks scored on a 26-yard run to cap a four-play, 96-yard drive on NDSU's first possession. A 2-yard pass to Ben Ellefson made it 14-0 in the second quarter. The Bison then went 70 yards on eight plays to open the second half, capped by a 10-yard pass to Darrius Shepherd, who moved into second on the NDSU career list with 179 receptions.

That was more than enough for the Bison, who limited Colgate to 157 yards. The Raiders had tied the FCS record with five shutouts this season and only allowed nine touchdowns in 11 games.

Stick is now 47-3 as a starting quarterback, tying former Bison QB Brock Jensen, who went 47-5 in his career, for the most wins by a starting FCS QB. NDSU kicker Cam Pedersen has converted 91 straight extra points and 251 in his career.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:26
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 4:31
12-E.Stick complete to 11-P.Sproles. 11-P.Sproles runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
04:22
pos
0
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:07
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 7:16
8-B.Anderson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:42
pos
0
27
Point After TD 10:22
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 10:27
12-E.Stick complete to 20-D.Shepherd. 20-D.Shepherd runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:27
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:32
12-E.Stick complete to 82-B.Ellefson. 82-B.Ellefson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
05:56
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:14
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:23
28-T.Brooks runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
96
yds
02:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 21
Rushing 4 9
Passing 3 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 1-12 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 130 432
Total Plays 48 63
Avg Gain 2.7 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 89 238
Rush Attempts 27 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 5.4
Net Yards Passing 41 194
Comp. - Att. 9-21 14-19
Yards Per Pass 2.0 10.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-27 1-11
Penalties - Yards 5-45 4-36
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-42.6 5-37.0
Return Yards 3 27
Punts - Returns 2-3 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 0/0 5/5
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colgate 10-2 00000
N. Dakota St. 13-0 7714735
FargoDome Fargo, ND
 41 PASS YDS 194
89 RUSH YDS 238
130 TOTAL YDS 432
Colgate
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Breneman 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 68 0 1 60.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 1605 6 4 133.6
G. Breneman 9/21 68 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Holland Jr. 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
207 1219 12
J. Holland Jr. 11 65 0 22
G. Breneman 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 307 7
G. Breneman 10 11 0 17
M. Twyman 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 292 1
M. Twyman 2 9 0 8
A. Mathews 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 147 5
A. Mathews 4 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Rockett 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 716 3
O. Rockett 1 21 0 21
T. Caine 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
T. Caine 2 20 0 12
T. Ives 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 263 1
T. Ives 1 20 0 20
O. Buscaglia 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 307 0
O. Buscaglia 1 7 0 7
N. Martinsen 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 49 0
N. Martinsen 1 2 0 2
M. Twyman 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 1
M. Twyman 1 1 0 1
M. Bevino 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
M. Bevino 0 0 0 0
N. Diaco 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 0
N. Diaco 0 0 0 0
J. Holland Jr. 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 196 2
J. Holland Jr. 2 -3 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Wheeler 92 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Wheeler 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Cerra 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 36.6 3
J. Cerra 8 42.6 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Daramy-Swaray 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 15.6 2 1
A. Daramy-Swaray 2 1.5 2 0
N. Dakota St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 205 3 0 216.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 2385 25 5 171.2
E. Stick 14/19 205 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 124 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 845 7
B. Anderson 12 124 1 42
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 607 5
T. Brooks 8 65 1 26
S. Wilson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 115 0
S. Wilson 7 20 0 9
L. Dunn 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
141 819 12
L. Dunn 5 13 0 7
A. Cofield 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 483 6
A. Cofield 4 9 0 7
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 409 11
E. Stick 6 4 0 6
H. Hotchkiss 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 1
H. Hotchkiss 1 4 0 4
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
D. Shepherd 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 185 2
B. Anderson 2 49 0 25
D. Freeman 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 355 1
D. Freeman 3 49 0 24
L. Dunn 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 127 3
L. Dunn 1 32 0 32
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 869 7
D. Shepherd 2 23 1 13
P. Sproles 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
P. Sproles 2 22 1 16
C. Watson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 154 0
C. Watson 1 15 0 15
N. Jenson 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 248 2
N. Jenson 1 11 0 11
B. Robbins 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 1
B. Robbins 1 2 0 2
B. Ellefson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 179 8
B. Ellefson 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Tuszka 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
D. Tuszka 2-1 2.5 0
C. Butler 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Butler 1-0 1.0 0
J. Hendricks 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hendricks 0-0 0.0 1
G. Menard 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
G. Menard 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Pedersen 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
7/11 70/70
C. Pedersen 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Wegner 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 43.1 3
G. Wegner 5 37.0 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 25.3 24 0
T. Brooks 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 16.5 3 0
D. Shepherd 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NDST 35 2:53 7 14 Punt
9:14 NDST 35 1:16 4 -3 Punt
5:36 COLG 7 1:27 3 0 Punt
0:15 COLG 14 0:08 5 47 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 NDST 43 0:59 4 8 Downs
2:27 NDST 35 2:00 7 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:22 NDST 35 0:46 4 -6 Punt
7:07 NDST 35 3:24 13 56 INT
0:54 COLG 29 0:45 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 COLG 13 0:16 3 4 Punt
4:26 NDST 35 0:35 5 -2 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 NDST 4 2:07 4 96 TD
7:53 NDST 31 2:12 5 18 Punt
3:25 NDST 48 3:06 6 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 NDST 7 2:43 5 18 Punt
8:28 NDST 35 5:56 10 65 TD
0:17 NDST 27 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 COLG 35 0:00 9 65 TD
8:58 NDST 35 1:42 5 65 TD
3:06 NDST 20 1:26 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 NDST 13 2:37 6 39 Punt
8:53 NDST 43 4:22 7 42 TD
3:09 COLG 33 2:29 5 13
NCAA FB Scores