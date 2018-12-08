|
|COLG
|NDST
Stick leads top-seed North Dakota St past Colgate 35-0
FARGO, N.D. (AP) Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns, Bruce Anderson ran for 124 yards with a touchdown and top-seeded North Dakota State advanced to the FCS semifinals for the eighth straight year with a 35-0 win over eighth-seeded Colgate on Saturday.
Stick was 14 of 19 for 205 yards as the Bison (13-0) piled up 443 yards against the Raiders (10-2), who had the top defense in FCS.
The defending national champions, who have won 19 in a row, are home against the South Dakota State-Kennesaw State winner next weekend.
Ty Brooks scored on a 26-yard run to cap a four-play, 96-yard drive on NDSU's first possession. A 2-yard pass to Ben Ellefson made it 14-0 in the second quarter. The Bison then went 70 yards on eight plays to open the second half, capped by a 10-yard pass to Darrius Shepherd, who moved into second on the NDSU career list with 179 receptions.
That was more than enough for the Bison, who limited Colgate to 157 yards. The Raiders had tied the FCS record with five shutouts this season and only allowed nine touchdowns in 11 games.
Stick is now 47-3 as a starting quarterback, tying former Bison QB Brock Jensen, who went 47-5 in his career, for the most wins by a starting FCS QB. NDSU kicker Cam Pedersen has converted 91 straight extra points and 251 in his career.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|21
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|130
|432
|Total Plays
|48
|63
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|238
|Rush Attempts
|27
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|41
|194
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|14-19
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|10.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-27
|1-11
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-42.6
|5-37.0
|Return Yards
|3
|27
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|0/0
|5/5
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|41
|PASS YDS
|194
|89
|RUSH YDS
|238
|130
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Breneman 15 QB
|G. Breneman
|9/21
|68
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Holland Jr. 2 RB
|J. Holland Jr.
|11
|65
|0
|22
G. Breneman 15 QB
|G. Breneman
|10
|11
|0
|17
M. Twyman 24 RB
|M. Twyman
|2
|9
|0
|8
A. Mathews 44 RB
|A. Mathews
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
O. Rockett 87 WR
|O. Rockett
|1
|21
|0
|21
T. Caine 3 WR
|T. Caine
|2
|20
|0
|12
T. Ives 5 WR
|T. Ives
|1
|20
|0
|20
O. Buscaglia 82 WR
|O. Buscaglia
|1
|7
|0
|7
N. Martinsen 85 TE
|N. Martinsen
|1
|2
|0
|2
M. Twyman 24 RB
|M. Twyman
|1
|1
|0
|1
M. Bevino 83 TE
|M. Bevino
|0
|0
|0
|0
N. Diaco 80 TE
|N. Diaco
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Holland Jr. 2 RB
|J. Holland Jr.
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
N. Wheeler 92 LB
|N. Wheeler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Cerra 96 P
|J. Cerra
|8
|42.6
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Daramy-Swaray 4 DB
|A. Daramy-Swaray
|2
|1.5
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
E. Stick 12 QB
|E. Stick
|14/19
|205
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Anderson 8 RB
|B. Anderson
|12
|124
|1
|42
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|8
|65
|1
|26
|
S. Wilson 22 RB
|S. Wilson
|7
|20
|0
|9
|
L. Dunn 10 RB
|L. Dunn
|5
|13
|0
|7
A. Cofield 18 RB
|A. Cofield
|4
|9
|0
|7
E. Stick 12 QB
|E. Stick
|6
|4
|0
|6
H. Hotchkiss 15 QB
|H. Hotchkiss
|1
|4
|0
|4
D. Shepherd 20 WR
|D. Shepherd
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Anderson 8 RB
|B. Anderson
|2
|49
|0
|25
|
D. Freeman 83 WR
|D. Freeman
|3
|49
|0
|24
|
L. Dunn 10 RB
|L. Dunn
|1
|32
|0
|32
D. Shepherd 20 WR
|D. Shepherd
|2
|23
|1
|13
P. Sproles 11 WR
|P. Sproles
|2
|22
|1
|16
C. Watson 1 WR
|C. Watson
|1
|15
|0
|15
N. Jenson 85 TE
|N. Jenson
|1
|11
|0
|11
B. Robbins 34 FB
|B. Robbins
|1
|2
|0
|2
B. Ellefson 82 TE
|B. Ellefson
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Tuszka 91 DE
|D. Tuszka
|2-1
|2.5
|0
C. Butler 95 DE
|C. Butler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Hendricks 6 S
|J. Hendricks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
G. Menard 96 DE
|G. Menard
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Pedersen 36 K
|C. Pedersen
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Wegner 38 P
|G. Wegner
|5
|37.0
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Shepherd 20 WR
|D. Shepherd
|1
|3.0
|3
|0