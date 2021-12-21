No. 24 San Diego State (11-2) looks to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Utah State to end the regular season. The Aztecs face off against UTSA (12-1) in the 2021 Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night. The Roadrunners defeated Western Kentucky 49-41 in the Conference USA title game to win their first-ever conference championship. UTSA has an explosive offense (37.8 ppg), but it will be without star running back Sincere McCormick (NFL opt out) in this one.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The latest San Diego State vs. UTSA odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Aztecs as 2.5-point favorites, a reversal from UTSA opening as the slight favorite. The over-under for total points is set at 49. Before making any UTSA vs. San Diego State picks or Frisco Bowl 2021 predictions, be sure to see the betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters the 2021-22 college football bowl season on a 43-29 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights UTSA vs. San Diego State and locked in its Frisco Bowl 2021 picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting trends for San Diego State vs. UTSA:

UTSA vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -2.5

UTSA vs. San Diego State over-under: 49 points

UTSA vs. San Diego State money line: San Diego State -140, UTSA +120

UTSA: Roadrunners are 7-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

SDSU: Aztecs are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog

Why UTSA can cover

While McCormick was a huge part of UTSA's success this season, the Roadrunners still had a lot of offensive balance. That's thanks in large part of quarterback Frank Harris. The senior completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,906 yards, 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed for 565 yards and six touchdowns, and that mobility will be even more important on Tuesday without McCormick.

The Roadrunners were also tremendous against the spread this season, going 8-4 ATS overall. They were 5-1 ATS when playing away from home and 4-0 ATS as underdogs, so several of the betting trends looking promising for them in this matchup.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs love to run the ball. They have found plenty of success this past season and were one of the top rushing teams in the Mountain West. San Diego State is ranked third in rushing yards per game (176.3) with 24 rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Greg Bell leads the charge in the Aztec backfield.

Bell finished the season ranked third in the conference in rushing yards (990) with eight rushing scores. The California native rushed for more than 100 yards in four matchups this season. On the other side of the ball, San Diego State's run defense was exceptional this season. The Aztecs were first in the Mountain West conference with 77.6 rushing yards allowed per game. Junior defensive lineman Cameron Thomas is a big reason for this. He has logged 68 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

How to make UTSA vs. San Diego State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. It also says one side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins San Diego State vs. UTSA in the Frisco Bowl 2021? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,700 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.