The No. 10 Boise State Broncos (11-1) are hosting the No. 20 UNLV Rebels (10-2) in the 2024 Mountain West Championship Game on Friday night. The Broncos roll into this game red-hot. Boise State is currently on a nine-game winning streak. Last week, Boise State blew out Oregon State 34-18. As for the Rebels, they have strung along four wins in a row. On Nov. 30, UNLV outlasted Nevada 38-14. This is the rematch of last year's Mountain West Championship, a game in which the Broncos won 44-20.

Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Boise State is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest UNLV vs. Boise State odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5. Before making any Boise State vs. UNLV picks, make sure to check out the CFB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Josh Nagel, considering his mastery of picks involving the Broncos.

UNLV vs. Boise State spread: Broncos -4.5

UNLV vs. Boise State over/under: 57.5 points

UNLV vs. Boise State money line: Broncos -196, UNLV +163

BOISE: Boise State is 11-0 in its last 11 games at home

UNLV: UNLV is 8-0 in its last eight games on the road

Why the Boise State can cover

The Broncos have one of the best offenses in the conference. They are second in the Mountain West in total offense (478.3), sixth in passing offense (224.8) and third in rushing offense (253.5). In addition, Boise State is first in the conference in points per game (40.6). Running back Ashton Jeanty is an absolute menace in the backfield. He is a home-run threat any time he touches the ball.

Jeanty leads the nation in rushing yards (2,288) and rushing touchdowns (28). He has five games with 200-plus rushing yards this season. Last week against Oregon State, Jeanty had 226 rushing yards and one touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen has done a great job getting the ball out and keeping the ball out of harm's way. He has 2,556 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Why the UNLV can cover

Senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams is a dual-threat weapon under center. Williams has recorded 1,735 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. On the ground, Williams has 768 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. In his last outing, he had 168 passing yards, 104 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

Senior receiver Ricky White III is the main weapon in the passing attack. White III can win on all three levels of the field with secure hands. The Georgia native ranks second in the conference in both receiving yards (1,020) and touchdowns (11). He's gone over 100 yards five times this season. On Nov. 9 against Hawaii, White III had seven catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

