Two of the three winningest programs in college football history will meet in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday as Michigan takes on Alabama. The Wolverines' 1,011 wins are the most ever, with the Tide's 974 victories ranking third and just one behind Ohio State's 975. The defending champion Wolverines (7-5) won't repeat, but they did end their regular season on a high note by upsetting the Buckeyes. As for 11th-ranked Alabama (9-3), it also prevailed in a rivalry game its last time out, defeating the Auburn Tigers.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Michigan picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge College Football Picks Show on CBS Sports Network, is 74-49 on college football picks this season, returning almost $2,100 for $100 bettors. Anyone who followed his betting picks at sportsbooks or on betting apps is way up.

Now, Cohen has locked in on Michigan vs. Alabama and just revealed his coveted CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Alabama vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -13.5

Michigan vs. Alabama over/under: 43.5 points

Michigan vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -562, Michigan +410

Michigan vs. Alabama picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan vs. Alabama streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan does the little things well, which often go overlook, but also allow you to stay competitive. Just five teams in FBS commit fewer penalties per game than the Wolverines, who also have arguably the best kicker in the country. Dominic Zvada has already committed to returning next season after a year in which his 94.4 field goal conversion percentage ranked second in the nation (min. 20 attempts). Those strengths combine with a dominant defensive line as Michigan ranks in the top 10 in college football in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards per rush given up.

The Wolverines also have a positive recent history versus the spread, starting with that they are 4-1 ATS over their last five neutral-site games. Michigan enters the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl having covered in each of its last three games, and as seen versus Ohio State, Sherrone Moore's squad can rise to the occasion versus heavy favorites. That's a continuation of previous Jim Harbaugh-coached teams as Michigan is 10-4 ATS versus ranked opponents since the start of the 2022 season, with that 71.4% cover rate being the fourth-best in college football (min. five games). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama's defense has been the constant all season, as it ranks 10th in the nation, giving up 17.2 points per game. That's the fewest the team has allowed since the 2017 season, and it has been even better as of late, allowing 11.6 points over the last five games. Part of that ability in keeping opponents off the scoreboard is Alabama's knack for forcing turnovers as the team averages 2.2 takeaways per game, which is the sixth-most in the nation.

Also working in Alabama's favor is that the Michigan team that's won seven games this season won't look the same as the Wolverines which take the field on New Year's Eve. Leading receiver, tight end Colston Loveland, as well as projected first-round pick, CB Will Johnson, are among the players opting out and preparing for the NFL Draft. The same goes for running backs, Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, who opted out and have combined for 1,655 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns. Those absences will have a huge effect, especially on offense, as Michigan already ranks 128th out of 134 FBS teams in total offense before losing those key players. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Alabama vs. Michigan picks

Cohen is going Under on the total, and he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Alabama in Tuesday's ReliaQuest Bowl, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Michigan spread to back, all from the expert who returned almost $2,100, while posting a 74-49 record since Week 1 of the 2024 season, and find out.