Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon will forgo his senior year and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced Friday. The 2023 Doak Walker Award winner is considered one of the top running back prospects in the upcoming draft.

"From day one, I knew I was in the right place," Gordon wrote on social media. "The love, support, and family I've gained here will always be a part of me. ... Now, it's time to take the next step in living out my dream. I'm excited to announce that 1 am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Thank you, OSU, for everything."

Gordon started the year as CBS Sports Preseason All-American after rushing for 1,732 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns during his sophomore season. However, both Gordon and Oklahoma State suffered disappointing seasons in 2024. The junior managed just 880 yards on 4.6 yards per attempt as the Cowboys finished with a disappointing 3-9 record.

Gordon finished his college career with 2,920 yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 80 passes for 585 yards and four touchdowns.

Gordon ranks as the No. 59 overall draft prospect and the No. 5 running back in his class, according to CBS Sports. He sits behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Michigan's Kalel Mullings. Gordon was not listed as a first-round pick in any of CBS Sports' recent mock drafts.

What it means for Oklahoma State

Gordon declaring for the draft is a huge loss for Oklahoma State. The upcoming running back class is loaded with future talent, and it seemed like a possibility that Gordon could return to school for a chance to repair his draft stock.

The program faces uncertainty after missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2005. The school fired its offensive and defensive coordinators earlier this week and coach Mike Gundy is reportedly in a standoff with the school over a potential contract restructure and pay cut. The next couple of weeks may determine whether the Cowboys are looking to merely bounce back or enter a total rebuild.