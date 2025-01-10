Penn State defensive star Abdul Carter has declared for 2025 NFL Draft, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. Carter is regarded as a potential top-10 pick after a monster junior season in which he earned CBS Sports first-team All-America honors. Carter also earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year while finishing the season with 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks and spearheading the charge for one of the nation's top defenses.

The former four-star prospect was a star throughout his career but took his dominance to new heights as a junior. He put his disruptiveness on display in Penn State's 27-24 loss to Notre Dame on Thursday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl with a sack and two tackles for loss while playing through a shoulder injury. Carter was regarded as a game-time decision but suited up and made an impact throughout.

"Abdul, I'm really proud of him," Penn State coach James Franklin said afterward. "He gutted it out today, showed tremendous mental and physical toughness and was disruptive in the game."

