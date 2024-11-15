The No. 6 BYU Cougars (9-0) will put their unbeaten record on the line when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (3-6) on Saturday night. BYU is coming off a two-game road trip, beating UCF before sneaking past Utah last week. Kansas is hoping to pull off a second straight upset following its 45-36 win over then-No. 17 Iowa State. The Jayhawks picked up a 38-27 win as 9-point home favorites when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is favored by 2.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is 57.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kansas vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 18-12 on all top-rated picks over the past seven weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Kansas-BYU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

BYU vs. Kansas spread: BYU -2.5

BYU vs. Kansas over/under: 57.5 points

BYU vs. Kansas money line: BYU -134, Kansas +112

BYU vs. Kansas picks: See picks here

BYU vs. Kansas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why BYU can cover

BYU appeared as if it was going to drop out of the top 10 last week, but it rallied for a 22-21 win over Utah. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff led a scoring drive that was capped off by a game-winning 44-yard field goal with three second remaining. The Cougars are now 9-0 for the second time under head coach Kalani Sitake and the fifth time in school history.

They have an elite defense that is tied for second nationally with 16 interceptions after cornerback Jakob Robinson recorded his third of the season against Utah. Offensively, Retzlaff has 2,089 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, while sophomore running back LJ Martin has 425 rushing yards and five scores. The Cougars have covered the spread in nine of their last 11 games, while the Jayhawks have only covered three times in their last nine games. See which team to pick here.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has won two of its last three games to generate some late-season momentum and keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive. The Jayhawks crushed Houston in a 42-14 win last month before easily covering the spread as 10-point underdogs in their 29-27 loss at then-No. 16 Kansas State. They were able to get across the finish line with a 45-36 win over then-No. 17 Iowa State last week, springing the upset as 2.5-point underdogs.

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who was a Heisman Trophy candidate for much of last season, had 295 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Cyclones. Senior running back Devin Neal finished with 111 rushing yards and two scores on 19 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. BYU has struggled as a favorite, covering five times in its last 15 games in that role. See which team to pick here.

How to make BYU vs. Kansas picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. BYU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. BYU spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.