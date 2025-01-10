Shortly after news broke that Carson Beck chose to enter the transfer portal instead of leaving for the NFL, CBSSports.com reached out to four NFL scouting sources to gather their thoughts on the former Georgia quarterback's decision.

All four said the same thing: He's making the right choice.

While it was possible Beck could have gone in the first three rounds of the draft, it was far from a guarantee. Multiple NFL scouting sources shared Thursday that Beck wasn't a lock to go in the first three rounds even before the UCL injury he suffered against Texas in the SEC Championship Game. Now, his draft outlook is even murkier due to the injury.

That factored into one NFL scout going as far as to call Beck's decision to return to college for another season a "no-brainer."

Before the season, many in the NFL scouting world viewed Beck as a potential first-round draft pick. Both scouting services used by NFL teams had him with second-round grades heading into the year. However, Beck's stock dipped throughout the season due to inconsistent play.

His quarterback rating fell from 167.9 last year to 145.3 this season, and his interception total doubled from six to 12.

While he closed the regular season on a positive note -- throwing for 941 yards, 12 touchdowns, and no interceptions in Georgia's final three games -- he then suffered an injury to his throwing elbow in the first half of the SEC title game and underwent surgery Dec. 23.

Although Beck is expected to resume throwing in the spring, the injury has led to even more concern and uncertainty among NFL scouting departments regarding his potential as a prospect.

It also contributed to questions around the NFL scouting world about Beck's thought process when he initially declared for the draft on Dec. 28 before reversing his decision Thursday.

"It was not a good year for him, and his stock dipped (even before the injury)," an NFL scouting source said.

Of the four NFL scouting sources polled by CBS Sports on Thursday, the most optimistic feedback came from a college scouting director who said he could see Beck "maybe" going late on Day 2.

More consistent feedback, however, placed him in the Day 3 range.

"All the talent is there, and you saw the arm talent (this season)," a Southeast area scout said. "Thought he would've gone in that Day 3 developmental range (pre-injury). I think someone would've taken a shot on him on Day 3 still, but definitely later."

Now, Beck -- who ranks as the No. 1 overall transfer -- will have a chance to improve his outlook and perhaps work his way back into being a first-round possibility. It's just a matter of whether that will happen at Miami or somewhere else.

"The injury muddied everything up," an NFL scout said. "With NIL, he can make money and gain more experience."

The money difference could be vast. Sources expect Beck to command at least a few million dollars from his next team. In the 2024 NFL draft, Spencer Rattler was the first quarterback selected after the conclusion of the first round (the Saints selected him in the fifth). Rattler's average annual salary on a four-year deal came out to just over $1 million, with a signing bonus of $336,480. The year before, Hendon Hooker -- a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions -- slotted at an average annual salary of $1.4 million with a signing bonus at $1.16 million.

Beck has an opportunity to clear those money figures playing college football in 2025 while boosting his draft stock by millions come the 2026 NFL Draft.

