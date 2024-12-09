Georgia quarterback Carson Beck suffered an elbow injury during the No. 2 Bulldogs' 22-19 win over Texas in the SEC Championship Game and is seeking treatment options as the team prepares for its College Football Playoff run, the school announced on Monday. Beck suffered the injury during the final play of the first half as a Texas defender grabbed hold of his arm while he launched to throw downfield. There is currently no timetable for Beck's return.

Beck did not return to the game and was seen getting consoled on the sideline. Backup Gunner Stockton entered in relief and helped the Bulldogs outlast Texas in overtime.

In addition, Georgia announced that star punter Brett Thorson suffered a knee injury during the game and will miss the rest of the season. Thorson rates among the best punters in college football and averaged more than 50 yards per punt against Texas.

"Carson and Brett are both fierce competitors and extremely hard workers," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "I'm confident they will attack their rehab with the same determination they exhibit in their daily habits. We will be here to support them every step of the way."

Beck completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during a frustrating senior season after opting to return to school. He turned things on in the final stretch of the season, however, throwing 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions over his final four games to drag the Bulldogs back into CFP contention.

The Bulldogs will likely turn to Stockton heading into the CFP. The sophomore completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards and an interception off the bench and has thrown 51 pass attempts in his career as a backup.

Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 overall seed, earning a bye in the first round. The Bulldogs will face the winner of No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana in the Sugar Bowl.