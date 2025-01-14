Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen has agreed to take the same position at Clemson, the school announced on Tuesday. Allen, who just finished his first season as Penn State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, guided the Nittany Lions to a top-10 defensive finish in 2024.

Penn State ranked seventh nationally in total defense (294.7 yards per game) and eighth nationally in scoring defense (16.5 points per game). The Nittany Lions also finished ninth in the FBS while allowing just 101.8 yards rushing per game.

Penn State leaned heavily on its defense during its run to the College Football Playoff semifinal round. PSU allowed a total of 24 points in its first two games against SMU and Boise State, respectively. Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty rushed for a season-low 104 yards on 30 carries and posted just his second game all season without a rushing touchdown against the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions also logged eight interceptions during their run through the playoff. Penn State allowed its opponent to score above 20 points just three times in 12 regular season games.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity that Coach Swinney has given me to lead the defense. I have admired him from afar for years and look forward to working for him and with his defensive staff," Allen said in a statement. "I remain incredibly grateful for the opportunity James Franklin gave me to be part of Penn State football, a championship-caliber program in every respect that will continue to compete at the highest level."

Under Allen's tutelage, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-American honors while posting 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss -- both of which led the Big Ten -- and 65 total quarterback pressures. Carter is widely regarded as a top-five prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Prior to joining Penn State's staff, Allen served as the head coach at Indiana from 2017-23. He posted a 33-49 record with two winning seasons and an 0-3 showing in bowl games. The Hoosiers did finish an abbreviated 2020 season ranked top-15 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

Allen was also the defensive coordinator at South Florida (2015) and Indiana (2016) prior to his promotion with the Hoosiers.

Allen marks a landmark hire for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who made the decision to move on from former defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin earlier in January. Allen is the first defensive coordinator to be brought in from outside the program since 2012, when Swinney added Oklahoma's Brent Venables to his staff. Swinney does have a reputation for making big swings when he does go outside the program -- two years ago, he hired Garrett Riley off TCU's CFP runner-up staff -- and runs a program that insiders say is a coveted place to work because of Swinney's reputation for his hands-off approach and prioritization of work/life balance and staff loyalty.

"We've got a great football coach -- and a great leader of men -- coming to Clemson," Swinney said. "He brings a ton of experience and was highly recommended by some of the best people in this business. He is obviously coming off of a great year as the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and we're excited to welcome him as our defensive coordinator here at Clemson."