The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2) will take aim at a signature win on Saturday when they host the No. 20 Clemson Tigers (7-2). Pitt opened the season with seven consecutive victories before suffering back-to-back losses in its past two games. Clemson, meanwhile, bounced back from its loss against Louisville with a 24-14 win over Virginia Tech. These teams have split their last four head-to-head meetings. Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein (head) is considered a game-time decision.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for noon ET. The Tigers are 11.5-point favorites according to the latest Clemson vs. Pittsburgh odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5.

Clemson vs. Pitt spread: Clemson -11.5

Clemson vs. Pitt over/under: 52.5 points

Clemson vs. Pitt money line: Clemson -465, Pittsburgh +349

Clemson vs. Pitt betting trends: Clemson is 5-4 ATS, Pitt is 5-3 ATS

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers enter Saturday's showdown with a 7-1 record over their past eight games. Dabo Swinney's squad has had success this season thanks to its efficient offense, which is averaging 37.7 points per game. That's good enough for 14th in the nation.

Clemson is led by veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik. The junior signal caller has thrown for 2,275 yards, 24 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's thrown three or more touchdown passes in six of his last eight outings, including last week's win over the Hokies. Defensively, Clemson is giving up 22.44 points per game. The Tigers held Virginia Tech to only 40 rushing yards and an average of 3.9 yards per play last week.

Why Pitt can cover

The Panthers opened the season with seven straight wins before losing their last two games. Pitt is one of the most efficient passing teams in the nation, averaging 277.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 22nd in college football. Senior Konata Mumpfield is Pitt's leading receiver with 35 receptions for 560 yards and three touchdowns. He's averaging 16.0 yards per reception and is one of five players who've caught at least three touchdown passes.

The Panthers can also change the game on defense. Pitt has scored four defensive touchdowns in 2024, tied for the third-most in the nation. In last week's loss to Virginia, the defense recorded three sacks and forced two interceptions.

