After all the anticipation throughout the season, the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is ready to reach its conclusion. It's been a whirlwind season filled with memorable moments, but now that the dust has settled, we are on the cusp of crowning a national champion for the 2024 college football season.

It'll be No. 7 seed Notre Dame squaring off with No. 8 seed Ohio State in Atlanta on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Fighting Irish advanced with wins over Indiana, Georgia and Penn State. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, blew through Tennessee and top-seeded Oregon before outlasting Texas in a thrilling Cotton Bowl showdown.

It was a historic journey through the bracket, but now it's time to see who will go down as the best of the best in college football for the 2024 season as Ohio State and Notre Dame collide.

Here's a rundown of scores from the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff and a look at all of the future matchups. All times Eastern

2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket

First round

Friday, Dec. 20

(7) Notre Dame 27, (10) Indiana 17 | Recap

Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

Saturday, Dec. 21

(6) Penn State 38, (11) SMU 10 | Recap

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State 31, (3) Boise State 14 | Recap

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.



Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas 39, (4) Arizona State 31 | Recap

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Sugar Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame 23, (2) Georgia 10 | Recap

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame 27, (6) Penn State 24 | Recap

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl -- (8) Ohio State 28 (5) Texas 14 | Recap

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20