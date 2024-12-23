Florida has successfully flipped wide receiver Dallas Wilson post-National Signing Day as the Gators signed the five-star prospect from Tampa, Florida. Wilson initially signed with Oregon in the early signing period but was granted a release from his financial aid agreement upon his request.

Wilson committed to the Ducks almost two years ago in January 2023 and held firm all the way through the early signing period. However, Florida made a late push for his services, especially after the program announced that coach Billy Napier would return in 2025.

After signing with Oregon, Wilson reportedly still had second thoughts about his decision. According to 247Sports, the opportunity to stay closer to family was ultimately a major driver in the flip. Florida is less than two hours from his high school in Tampa, while Oregon is more than 3,000 miles away.

Now, Florida reaps the benefits by signing Wilson, the lone five-star and top overall recruit in a stacked Class of 2025. Wilson is rated the No. 26 overall player and No. 4 receiver in the recruiting class while earning comparisons to Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.

"Should be viewed as one of the top pass catchers in the 2025 cycle given his big-play capabilities and rare physical features," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said. "Could find success in a variety of different offensive attacks and ability to make contested catches might have him in the rotation sooner rather than later."

With Wilson's addition, the Gators move to a top 10 national recruiting class and push Tennessee down to No. 11. The top two players in the recruiting class -- Wilson and Vernell Brown III -- are both wide receivers who could contribute immediately next to exciting young quarterback DJ Lagway. The freshman led a four-game winning streak to end the season 8-5, including wins over then-No. 22 LSU and then-No. 9 Ole Miss.