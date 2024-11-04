Florida quarterback DJ Lagway's prognosis is better than expected after he suffered what appeared to be a serious non-contact injury against Georgia in Week 10. Gators coach Billy Napier said that Lagway could play as soon as this week against Texas.

Lagway was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Gators' 34-20 loss against Georgia. Florida led 10-3 at the time of his injury after Lagway threw for 47 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the SEC favorites. Napier said at the time that it appeared to be a significant hamstring injury. Lagway returned to the sideline on crutches.

When Lagway went down, Florida was forced to turn to walk-on Aidan Warner, a freshman transfer from Yale. He completed 7 of 22 passes for 66 yards and an interception in the Gators' loss. The Gators are already down starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who suffered an ACL tear that ended his collegiate career.

Lagway's potential return is a huge boon for Napier as Florida heads into a brutal closing stretch two wins away from bowl eligibility. The Gators have games remaining against No. 5 Texas, No. 14 LSU, No. 16 Ole Miss and close with 1-7 Florida State on the road. The true freshman was rated the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the Class of 2024 after winning Mr. Texas Football as the top high school football player in the state.