The No. 22 LSU Tigers (6-3) will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Florida Gators (4-5) on Saturday afternoon. LSU was squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation prior to that two-game skid, but it is likely eliminated from the picture following its 42-13 loss to then-No. 11 Alabama last week. The Tigers do, however, remain mathematically alive in the chase for a spot in the SEC Championship Game. Florida has dropped three of its last four games, including a 49-17 setback at then-No. 5 Texas its last time out. The Gators are two wins away from bowl eligibility with three games remaining, as they face No. 11 Ole Miss and Florida State down the stretch.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Florida vs. LSU odds, while the over/under is 55.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any LSU vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Florida vs. LSU spread: LSU -3.5

Florida vs. LSU over/under: 55.5 points

Florida vs. LSU money line: LSU -174, Florida +144

Why Florida can cover

Florida is coming off a rough showing against Texas last week, but the Gators had to start their third-string quarterback. Freshman Aidan Warner struggled in the first start of his career, completing just 12 of 25 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions. DJ Lagway is expected to return from a hamstring injury this week as he does not have any designation on the availability report.

The Gators were on an impressive run prior to last week's loss, as they won three of their previous five games. Their two losses came against then-No. 8 Tennessee and then-No. 2 Georgia, but they covered the spread in both of those setbacks. Florida has now covered in five of its last six games, while LSU has only covered three times in its last 10 games.

Why LSU can cover

LSU will be looking forward to this step down in competition following tough losses to then-No. 14 Texas A&M and then-No. 11 Alabama. The Tigers had previously won six straight games, with four of those wins coming by 17-plus points. They have one of the top passing attacks in college football, led by junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

He has 2,866 passing yards and 21 touchdowns this season, with three LSU wide receivers surpassing the 400-yard receiving mark. Freshman running back Caden Durham leads the rushing attack with 460 yards and six touchdowns, averaging nearly six yards per carry. The Tigers have won five straight games against the Gators, covering the spread four times in those wins.

