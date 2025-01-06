The Georgia Bulldogs were unable to take advantage of their bye heading into the Sugar Bowl, as Notre Dame controlled the game in a 23-10 final. Georgia finished with just 62 rushing yards on 29 carries, while its pass blocking was unable to protect sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs head into the offseason looking to make changes to the Georgia football roster ahead of the 2025 season. Stockton is taking over as the new starting quarterback in place of Carson Beck, who is headed to the NFL. The sophomore finished with 234 passing yards in a clean performance against the Fighting Irish, but Georgia finished the season with the most dropped passes in the country.

Georgia football roster news

Georgia not only dealt with dropped passes throughout the season, but its rushing attack ranked 99th of 132 FBS teams heading into the Sugar Bowl. It was the second-worst ground game in the SEC, and it was the worst in the Smart era. Florida transfer Trevor Etienne missed three regular-season games due to injury and was limited to 38 rushing yards on 11 carries in the loss to Notre Dame.

Etienne never lived up to the hype this season, and now he will have a decision to make regarding a potential exit to the NFL. Freshman running back Nate Frazier is coming off a strong opening campaign though, finishing with 671 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 133 attempts. If Etienne opts to depart, Frazier will be in line for an increased workload next season.

Smart will also be looking to make some decisions regarding his coaching staff, particularly on the offensive side. There could be some significant changes after Georgia's offense disappointed throughout the campaign. A mix of staff and roster upgrades could be exactly what the Bulldogs need to get back to the national championship next season.

