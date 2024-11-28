The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (9-2) will try to create some more momentum heading into the SEC Championship Game when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4) in a rivalry game to wrap up the regular season on Friday night. Georgia has re-entered itself in the College Football Playoff picture with wins over then-No. 7 Tennessee and UMass following its loss to then-No. 16 Ole Miss earlier this month. Georgia Tech is on a two-game winning streak that started with an upset win over then-No. 4 Miami (FL), clinching its bowl eligibility. The Bulldogs have won eight of the last 10 meetings between these teams, including a 31-23 road win last season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Sanford Stadium. Georgia is favored by 19.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia -19.5

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 51.5 points

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia -1176, Georgia Tech +728

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has already clinched its spot in the SEC Championship, but motivation should not be an issue on Friday night. The Bulldogs would see their path to the College Football Playoff narrow with a loss, so they need to remain focused to wrap up the regular season. They have won their last three home games by at least two touchdowns, including a 31-17 win over Tennessee two weeks ago.

Senior quarterback Carson Beck had one of his best outings of the season, completing 25 of 40 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He had 297 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions last week against UMass, so he is finding his stride at the perfect time. Georgia has the longest active home winning streak in the country at 30 games, and it has covered the spread in 12 of its last 18 games against Georgia Tech.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia has some late-season momentum of its own, winning two straight conference games to move up to fourth place in the ACC standings. The Yellow Jackets were 9.5-point home underdogs in their win over Miami two weeks ago, as junior quarterback Haynes King had 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns. King has started to split time with freshman quarterback Aaron Philo, who completed 19 of 33 passes for 265 yards in a win over NC State last week.

The quarterback situation makes it difficult for Georgia to prepare defensively, and the Bulldogs are coming off a disappointing outing on that side of the ball. They allowed UMass to rack up 351 yards and 21 points, which was one of the best performances of the season for the Minutemen. Georgia Tech has covered the spread in six of its last eight November games, while Georgia has only covered once in its last five November games.

