Former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has a new home. Arnold, the former five-star prospect, has signed with Auburn, sources confirmed to CBS Sports/247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

It's a move from one SEC program to another for the Texas native, who began his career with the Sooners. Arnold was the No. 8 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite's 2023 class and the No. 4-ranked quarterback.

It's a significant addition for Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze, who are coming off a 5-7 season that included only a 2-6 record in SEC play. Quarterback was Auburn's biggest priority this offseason, and Arnold was the top target on Hugh Freeze's board. Arnold is one of a number of transfer quarterbacks who have visited Auburn this month, and it's possible he won't be the last to sign with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-1 Arnold spent the 2023 season as a backup to Dillon Gabriel in 2023 but assumed the starting throne in Norman after Gabriel transferred to Oregon. It was an up-and-down season that saw Arnold and the Sooners start 3-0 but struggle offensively along the way. It was in Oklahoma's fourth game, a 25-15 home loss to Tennessee, that Arnold was benched for freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. Arnold would assume the starting role against South Carolina, but the Sooners offense continued to struggle due to poor play from the offensive line and numerous injuries at wide receiver.

The highlight of Arnold's Sooners career came late in the season when Oklahoma adopted a new offensive philosophy against Alabama. Arnold dropped back to pass only 11 times in the game but carried the ball 25 times for 131 yards in a stunning 24-3 upset win.

Still, while Arnold is mobile, it's his ability as a passer that made him attractive to so many programs out of high school, and it's likely what makes him attractive to Auburn now. On the other side, Auburn and Hugh Freeze are an attractive destination for a QB who played in one of the SEC's least effective passing offenses in 2024.

Auburn finished the 2024 season in the top third of the SEC in most passing categories as Payton Thorne threw for 2,713 yards and 21 touchdowns. Arnold is considered a more talented player than Thorne, and Hugh Freeze has a long history of developing quarterbacks.

Arnold will return to Norman with the Tigers early next season, as Auburn visits Oklahoma on Sep. 20.