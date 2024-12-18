Colorado has landed a commitment from Liberty quarterback and coveted quarterback target Kaidon Salter, 247Sports reports. Salter becomes a leading contender to replace Shedeur Sanders as the face of Colorado's offense.

Salter was a two-year starter for the Flames and helped lead the program to a 21-4 record over the past two seasons, including an undefeated Conference USA run and Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2023. The dynamic dual-threat signal caller, threw for 5,889 yards, rushed for 2,006 more and scored 77 total touchdowns. CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer rated Salter the No. 107 player in the country entering the year.

Salter previously entered the transfer portal last season, but ultimately decided to return to school. He took a step back in 2024, especially after the loss of receiver CJ Daniels to LSU. He was still named an honorable mention All-CUSA selection.

Now, Salter enters a critical 2025 quarterback competition in Boulder, Colorado. The Buffaloes are replacing Sanders, one of the top passers in the country, along with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Four-star prospect Julian Lewis will also have a chance to win the job, along with backup Ryan Staub. However, the program will have to reload at wide receiver after likely losing its top four pass catchers to the NFL.

Salter played high school football at Cedar Hill (Texas) High School, down the road from where Deion Sanders was an offensive coordinator at private school Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill. As a senior, Salter led Cedar Hill to a state championship game appearance and 12-2 record.

Salter initially signed with Tennessee out of high school but was dismissed from the program after a pair of off-field incidents before ever playing a game.