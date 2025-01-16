Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz fired a jab at Ohio State coach Ryan Day Wednesday, continuing one of college football's strangest feuds. Responding to an ESPN video questioning whether Holtz would attend the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday, the 88-year-old former coach answered with a resounding yes, throwing a barb Day's way in the process.

"If Notre Dame doesn't win, it's because we want to preserve Ryan Day's job," Holtz wrote on social media. "I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I'll be dragging my body along as well."

The two coaches had a falling out last fall ahead of a regular-season meeting between the Irish and Buckeyes. Holtz predicted an Irish victory on ESPN while questioning the Buckeyes' toughness.

"He [Day] has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice and everybody beats him, does so because they're more physical than Ohio State and I know Notre Dame will take that same approach," Holtz said. "I think Notre Dame will take that same approach."

Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum plowed through the middle of Notre Dame's defensive line for a 1-yard touchdown on third-and-goal with one second left on the clock to seal a 17-14 Buckeyes win. During a postgame interview with the NBC broadcast, Day, unprompted, went off on Holtz in a clip that went instantly viral.

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said after the game "What he said about our team -- what he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world."

Asked during a CFP media conference if he had spoken to Holtz or patched things up, Day responded, "No. No."

Notre Dame faces Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. The Buckeyes are seeking their first title since the 2014 season, while the Fighting Irish could win their first national title since Holtz was roaming the sidelines 36 years ago.

As for Holtz's pick to win, it should come as little surprise he's going with his former team to bring home a close victory and national title.