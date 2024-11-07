A live tiger will be making a return to Death Valley for the rivalry clash between LSU and Alabama in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, but it will not be Mike VII, according to LouisianaSports.net. Instead, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has arranged for a tiger to be brought in from an out-of-state refuge.

State Sen. Bill Wheat confirmed to the Louisiana Illuminator that there will be a live tiger on the field before kickoff, but Mike VII will remain in his habitat on LSU's campus.

"It's not Mike," Wheat told the Illuminator. "I know that was a concern."

A live tiger hasn't appeared inside Tiger Stadium since 2015, when Mike VI was there prior to a game against McNeese State. Mike VII, the current live mascot, has never been part of the game day festivities in Death Valley.

The school halted the tradition due to the effects of the many stimuli inside the stadium prior to kickoff. Between the lights and loud noises, LSU veterinarians felt the stress of the situation would jeopardize Mike's health.

Despite those concerns, Landry has been pushing for Mike VII to make his first game day appearance. Back in September, Landry met with three other state officials and LSU dean of veterinary medicine Oliver Garden about bringing Mike VII to Tiger Stadium this fall.

After that meeting, LSU veterinary school spokeswoman Ginger Guttner made it clear that the school had no plans to bring Mike VII to a game.

"LSU will not bring Mike VII to the Nicholls game and is not in discussions to bring Mike to any games this season," Guttner said.