North Carolina's Kenan Stadium will be converting its football field back to natural grass for coach Bill Belichick's first season with the program. The decision was made in conjunction with Belichick, according to a university press release.

"With our current turf reaching the end of its lifespan, the timing made sense to return Kenan Stadium to its natural grass roots," North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. "Our staff takes great pride in maintaining a top-tier field that reflects the excellence of UNC Football, and we look forward to cheering on the team as it competes on a world-class natural grass surface next season."

Kenan Stadium boasted a natural grass field from 2017-19 but has used artificial turf since. The new natural grass field, which will be ringed on the perimeter by synthetic turf, will mirror that 2017-19 look.

Fans won't have to wait too long to see the new field, and Belichick's debut, once the 2025 season starts. The Tar Heels are set to open the Belichick era at home on Sept. 1 -- Labor Day -- with a nonfconference clash against TCU.

Belichick, who is embarking on his first real collegiate coaching experience after leading the NFL's New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, is inheriting a North Carolina team that went 6-7 in 2024 capped by a 27-14 loss to UConn in the Fenway Bowl. Belichick is replacing former national championship-winning (at Texas) coach Mack Brown, who had two separate stints with the Tar Heels for a total record of 113-79-1.