One of college football's most bitter rivalries is set to renew on Saturday when the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1) host the Michigan Wolverines (6-5, 4-4) in The Game. Ohio State enters this matchup riding a five-game winning streak after blowing out Indiana 38-15 last weekend. The Buckeyes lone loss of the season came on the road against No. 1 Oregon. Michigan is in the midst of a rebuilding season and will be looking to beat Ohio State for the fourth straight time. The Wolverines are coming off a 50-6 blowout win over Northwestern. The Buckeyes are 6-5 and the Wolverines are 4-7 against the spread this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 42.5 points.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 69.79 units while posting a 214-136-6 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday and just revealed his college football picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Ohio State vs. Michigan:

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Ohio State -18.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan over/under: 42.5 points

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Ohio State -1408, Michigan +824

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State will be out for revenge and looking to snap a three-game losing streak against Michigan. Two of the last three matchups have been blowout wins for the Wolverines, so motivation will be high for the Buckeyes, who have a deeper and more talented roster than their arch rivals. Ohio State has homefield advantage in this game and is 3-1 against the spread in its last four games.

The Buckeyes have future NFL Draft picks all over the field on both sides of the ball. Transfer quarterback Will Howard has been solid in his first year with the program and enters Saturday with 2,684 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes, six interceptions, and seven rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Buckeyes are outstanding up front and have arguably the best safety in the country on the back end in Caleb Downs.

Why Michigan can cover

This is the type of rivalry game where you can toss out the teams' records and expect a slugfest. The Wolverines have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning three straight matchups, including a 45-23 blowout win the last time these teams played at Ohio Stadium in 2022. Michigan is 3-1 against the spread in its last four games.

Michigan could be getting a huge boost with the return of All-American cornerback Will Johnson and All-Conference tight end Colston Loveland, who both missed last week's win due to injuries. The Wolverines still have arguably the top defensive tackle tandem in the country in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. The duo could wreck havoc against a Ohio State offensive line that will again be without center Seth McLaughlin.

How to make Michigan vs. Ohio State picks

Kaylor has analyzed Michigan vs. Ohio State from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Michigan in Columbus on Saturday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has profited $6,979 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.