Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to add another chapter to their storied history Jan. 20 when they face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship. This will be the ninth meeting all-time between two of college football's premier program, and the third season in a row that they'll take the field against one another.

Ohio State leads the relatively brief series with a 6-2 overall record. Notre Dame hasn't beaten the Buckeyes since 1936; Ohio State has logged all six of its wins against Notre Dame in the years since.

As indicated above, Ohio State and Notre Dame have shared the field recently. The teams concluded a two-year home-and-home series in 2023, resulting in a 17-14 victory for the Buckeyes. Notably, former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz questioned Ohio State's physicality ahead of last season's matchup, which led to a memorable postgame moment for Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State and Notre Dame aren't strangers to playing in the postseason. They've met twice in the Fiesta Bowl -- once following the 2015 season and once following the 2005 season -- both resulting in an Ohio State victory.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was a member of that 2005 Ohio State team that beat the Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl. He did not play, though, after injuring his knee in the season opener against Miami (OH).

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame series history