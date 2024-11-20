Another starting offensive lineman for Ohio State has reportedly suffered a season-ending injury.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, star center Seth McLaughlin suffered a torn Achilles tendon during practice on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season. The injury comes just days prior to the No. 2 Buckeyes' showdown with No. 5 Indiana on Saturday.

McLaughlin, a transfer from Alabama, has been a steady force in the middle of Ohio State's offensive line this season, starting all 10 games. His absence will be a major blow for the Buckeyes, who have already lost starting left tackle Josh Simmons to a season-ending knee injury.

With Simmons sidelined, left guard Donovan Jackson slid out to tackle and Carson Hinzman moved into the starting lineup at guard. Further shuffling to the line will be necessary as Ohio State enters its final two regular season games, beginning with Saturday's meeting with the undefeated Hoosiers in Columbus and then a visit from rival Michigan, the defending national champions.

At 9-1 and No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, a win would get the Buckeyes closer to a rematch with No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten title game. The 11-0 Ducks handed Ohio State its only loss of the season, 32-31, in Eugene on Oct. 12. Since then, Ohio State has rattled off four straight wins, including a 20-13 road victory over then-No. 3 Penn State on Nov. 2.

Ohio State has its sights set on a national championship, but these offensive line injuries could prove costly in the long run.