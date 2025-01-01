Reactions have started to pour in after the Sugar Bowl was postponed i the wake of a mass-casualty truck attack on New Orleans' Bourbon Street. At least 10 people have died and many more were injured after a pickup truck intentionally drove into a crowd of pedestrians out celebrating New Year's Eve.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey applauded the decision by local and Sugar Bowl officials to postpone the game for a day as investigations remain ongoing. The game was set to pit 2-seed Georgia against 7-seed Notre Dame with a trip to the national semifinals against Penn State in the Orange Bowl on the line.

"The decision to postpone tonight's Sugar Bowl was made in the best interest of public safety," Sankey said. "Lives were tragically lost last night and we are appreciative that public officials and law enforcement agencies continue to work with great diligence to ensure the safety of the New Orleans community."

Georgia president Jere Morehead confirmed that a University of Georgia student was critically injured during the attack and remains hospitalized. All members of the football program's travel party were found safe and secure.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected by the terrible tragedy," Morehead said. "I would like to express my gratitude to all the first responders who moved so quickly to help those affected by this senseless act of violence, as well as to the medical personnel who are caring for the injured. As we continue to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers, the University will do everything in its power to support those in our community who have been impacted by this unspeakable event."

Notre Dame also confirmed that all staff and personnel were accounted for after the attack and sent their thoughts to all of the victims of the attack.

"Our players are with the family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack in New Orleans early this morning," Notre Dame president Rev. Robert A. Dowd said. "We also pray for all those injured and extend our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who risked their lives to protect others. To be in solidarity with those who suffer is to exemplify the spirit of Notre Dame. Today, we are in solidarity with all those impacted by this tragedy."

At this time, the expectation is the game will be played on Thursday evening.