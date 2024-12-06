The 2024 American Athletic Conference championship will be on the line when the 24th-ranked Army Black Knights battle the Tulane Green Wave in the 2024 AAC Championship Game on Friday. Tulane is coming off a 34-24 loss to Memphis on Thanksgiving Day that ended any realistic hopes of a College Football Playoff berth, while Army defeated UTSA 29-24 on Saturday. The Green Wave (9-3, 7-1 AAC), who placed second in the AAC, are looking to win their first league championship since 2022. The Black Knights (10-1, 8-0 AAC), who placed first in the league during the regular season, are seeking their first-ever AAC crown.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. Army holds a 13-9-1 edge in the all-time series, including wins in each of the last four meetings. After opening at -4.5, the Green Wave are now 5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. Army odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Army vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. Army spread: Tulane -5



Tulane vs. Army over-under: 45.5 points

Tulane vs. Army money line: Tulane -207, Army +170

TUL: The Green Wave covered the spread in their last five road games (+5.00 units)

ARMY: The Black Knights have hit the money line in 10 of their last 11 games (+9.00 units)

Why you should back Tulane

Freshman quarterback Darian Mensah leads the offense. In 12 games, he has completed 172 of 262 passes (65.6%) for 2,514 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 167.6 rating. In the loss to Memphis, he completed 21 of 33 passes (63.6%) for 317 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 35-0 win over Navy on Nov. 16.

Sophomore running back Makhi Hughes powers the rushing attack. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in seven games, including a 23-carry, 166-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 41-33 win over Louisiana on Sept. 21. He carried 19 times for 153 yards (8.1 average) and two touchdowns in a 52-6 win over Temple on Nov. 9. In 12 games this season, Hughes has carried 243 times for 1,306 yards (5.4 average) and 15 touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Why you should back Army

Senior quarterback Bryson Daily is the Black Knights' passing and rushing leader. He has carried 240 times for 1,348 yards (5.6 average) and 25 touchdowns. He has also completed 43 of 76 passes (56.6%) for 860 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception and a 183.7 rating. In a 45-28 win over East Carolina on Oct. 19, he rushed 31 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Kanye Udoh is another offensive weapon. In 12 games, he has carried 145 times for 906 yards (6.2 average) and nine touchdowns. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games, including a 22-carry, 158-yard and two-touchdown effort in a 20-3 win over Air Force on Dec. 2. In a 49-7 win at Tulsa on Oct. 5, he carried six times for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

