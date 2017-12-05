UCF brings in Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel as new coach

UCF has named its successor to Scott Frost, introducing Missouri offensive coordinator and former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel as the Knights' next head football coach on Tuesday morning.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Josh and his family to UCF," athletics director Danny White said Tuesday. "I believe we've identified one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. His offensive system is very similar to what we've been running. I know he's going to utilize all the great talent on our roster and continue to add to it. He's no stranger to success, winning a national championship as a quarterback and leading a number of extremely high-powered offensive teams."

Heupel has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri for the past two seasons, helping work with Drew Lock to lead an explosive offense that has the Tigers playing in a bowl game this year.

After winning a national championship as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, Heupel started his coaching career with the Sooners as a graduate assistant. He was on staff for Jason White's Heisman Trophy season in 2003, and when he returned to Norman as a full-time assistant in 2006, he helped coach offenses that shattered NCAA records and served as the quarterbacks coach for Sam Bradford during his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2008.

While UCF is moving from one former college football star quarterback to another, the Knights are still expected to have Scott Frost, now at Nebraska, and his staff on the sideline coaching the team in the Peach Bowl against Auburn on Jan. 1.