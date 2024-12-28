Washington State is expected to hire South Dakota State coach Jimmy Rogers, Yahoo Sports reports. Rogers would replace Jake Dickert, who left to replace Dave Clawson at Wake Forest earlier this month.

Rogers may not be a household name, but he's quite accomplished at the FCS level.

Rogers played for the Jackrabbits as a linebacker before beginning his coaching career in 2010. He's spent all but two seasons since as a coach on staff with the Jackrabbits, working his way up from a grad assistant to defensive coordinator and then head coach starting in 2023. He led the Jackrabbits to a 27-3 record in his two seasons and won the NCAA Division I Championship after a 15-0 mark in 2023. Rogers was named the winner of the 2023 Eddie Robinson Award, given to the top coach at the FCS level.

The Jackrabbits went 12-3 in 2024 and lost to North Dakota State in the semifinals.

He would take over a Washington State program that went 8-5 this season while playing in a two-team Pac-12 Conference. The offseason has seen plenty of changes, as many of the teams top players like quarterback John Mateer, as well as coaches have moved on to new gigs elsewhere.

The Pac-12 will remain a two-team league in 2025, but Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State will join ahead of the 2026 season.