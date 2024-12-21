After seemingly endless debate, the 12-team College Football Playoff has arrived, and the first game of Saturday's three-game slate will take place at Penn State's Beaver Stadium where the No. 6 seed Nittany Lions host ACC runner-up and No. 11 seed SMU. It'll take four wins for either of these teams to win the national championship, and it's a tough first-round matchup for both Penn State and SMU. The winner will move on to face Mountain West champion and No. 3 seed Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Both teams enter the game off losses in their respective conference championship games with Penn State falling to Oregon and SMU losing to Clemson on a last-second field goal. Saturday will mark the third meeting all-time between these two programs and the first since Penn State beat the Mustangs 26-21 at Beaver Stadium during the 1978 season.

The time for talking has come and gone, and now it's time for the Nittany Lions and Mustangs to hit the field on Saturday for the right to advance on to New Year's Eve for a meeting with the Broncos. Let's have a look at everything you need to know ahead of this much-anticipated College Football Playoff first-round showdown between Penn State and SMU.

Where to watch Penn State vs. SMU live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: TNT | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Penn State vs. SMU: Need to know

First playoff appearance for both programs: When looking for an example of two programs benefitting from the expanded field, look no further than this game. While it's the first CFP appearance for both, Penn State was always viewed as the poster child of programs who would benefit most from expansion. The Nittany Lions typically find themselves finishing in the top 12 every season but were always behind either Ohio State or Michigan in the pecking order. As for SMU, this is a testament to self-belief. SMU joined the ACC without a cut of the league's television revenue because it wanted the chance to prove itself at the Power Four level. All coach Rhett Lashlee and his team did is reach the ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff in their first ACC season.

Backup QBs for both teams are in the transfer portal: Different approaches are being taken here, though. SMU's Preston Stone began the season as the team's starter but lost his job to Kevin Jennings. Stone is still with the team and will remain with them during their playoff run while continuing to look for a roster spot elsewhere. Penn State's Beau Pribula saw plenty of snaps as part of a unique offensive package with the Nittany Lions this year, but he has left the team after entering the portal. If either starting QB goes down with an injury, SMU would be in better position than Penn State.

Weather could have an impact: The most interesting part of games on campus for the first round is how weather can impact the situation since most teams aren't playing in domed NFL stadiums. The current forecast for Beaver Stadium on Friday calls for temps in the low 30s with light wind and possible snow showers.

Penn State vs. SMU prediction, picks

While it might snow, the lack of wind is what I care about most from a gambling perspective, and I think the total for this game is a little low. Penn State has an outstanding defense, led by All-American Abdul Carter, and SMU's has been good, but the matchup is unique for both teams. SMU's defensive line hasn't been nearly as strong against better offensive lines, and that's an advantage for the Nittany Lions. At the same time, Penn State hasn't seen a quarterback like Jennings this season and could have a difficult time containing him. This won't be a tennis match, but don't be shocked if both teams approach the 30-point mark. Pick: Over 53.5

