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0:59
Oregon Predicted to Go 10-2 and Make the CFP in 2026
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9:10
Breaking Down the Oregon Ducks' 2026 Season
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1:15
Breaking Down the Oregon Ducks' New-Look Safety Room
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1:17
Breaking Down Oregon's Biggest Question on Offense
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1:01
The Impact of Dante Moore Staying in School
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1:17
Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels
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0:42
Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers
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1:03
Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
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0:48
Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines
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1:10
Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 3 LSU Tigers
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1:03
Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
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0:54
Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 1 Northwestern Wildcats
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9:25
Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?
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1:38
Can CJ Carr Live Up to His Heisman Hype?
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1:45
Notre Dame's Plan to Replace Love and Price
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1:04
Texas Longhorns' Biggest Question on Defense
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9:11
Breaking Down the Texas Longhorns' 2026 Season
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9:30
Indiana Hoosiers' Season Preview
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1:02
Indiana's Schedule Prediction
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1:10
Breaking Down Indiana's New-Look WR Group
Top Cougars News
Rankings
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|Coaches
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|CBS Sports
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