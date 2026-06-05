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Chicago State Cougars

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TBA
vs Roosevelt Lakers
  • SeatGeek Stadium
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Schedule

Regular season
vs
ROOSE
Sat, Aug 29
TBA
@
TNMART
Sat, Sep 5
7:00 pm
vs
KYCH
Sat, Sep 12
TBA
@
BUT
Sat, Sep 19
TBA
vs
NRFST
Sat, Sep 26
TBA
@
TRLST
Sat, Oct 3
TBA
@
NCAT
Sat, Oct 17
12:00 pm
@
LINDEN
Sat, Oct 24
3:00 pm
vs
FTLAU
Sat, Oct 31
TBA
vs
VUL
Sat, Nov 14
TBA
@
SUT
Sat, Nov 21
TBA
Full Schedule
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