0:59 Oregon Predicted to Go 10-2 and Make the CFP in 2026



9:10 Breaking Down the Oregon Ducks' 2026 Season



1:15 Breaking Down the Oregon Ducks' New-Look Safety Room



1:17 Breaking Down Oregon's Biggest Question on Offense



1:01 The Impact of Dante Moore Staying in School



1:17 Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels



0:42 Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers



1:03 Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide



0:48 Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines



1:10 Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 3 LSU Tigers



1:03 Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes



0:54 Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 1 Northwestern Wildcats



9:25 Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?



1:38 Can CJ Carr Live Up to His Heisman Hype?



1:45 Notre Dame's Plan to Replace Love and Price



1:04 Texas Longhorns' Biggest Question on Defense



9:11 Breaking Down the Texas Longhorns' 2026 Season



9:30 Indiana Hoosiers' Season Preview



1:02 Indiana's Schedule Prediction

