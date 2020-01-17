2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2020, specifically focusing on those in line for saves. They reflect how changing attitudes toward the closer role have reduced the number of safe bets for saves.

The Elite: Josh Hader, Kirby Yates

The Near-Elite: Brad Hand, Aroldis Chapman, Roberto Osuna

The Next-Best Things: Kenley Jansen, Liam Hendriks, Taylor Rogers, Craig Kimbrel

The Fallback Options: Edwin Diaz, Carlos Martinez, Ken Giles, Hector Neris, Brandon Workman, Emilio Pagan

The Last Resorts: Sean Doolittle, Mark Melancon, Archie Bradley, Raisel Iglesias, Keone Kela, Jose Leclerc, Alex Colome, Scott Oberg

The Deep-Leaguers: Ian Kennedy, Hansel Robles, Joe Jimenez, Mychal Givens, Matt Magill

The Next in Line: Will Smith, Seth Lugo, Nick Anderson, Giovanny Gallegos