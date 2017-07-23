Adam Walker: Cut loose by Baltimore
Walker was released by the Orioles on Sunday.
Walker has been a member of four different organizations since the end of last season, and he'll now search for a new landing spot after struggling mightily with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate at Norfolk. The power-hitting outfielder managed just six hits in 67 at-bats and posted a 38.8 strikeout percentage across 18 games. He may have to prove his worth in the Double-A ranks with his next organization before getting another look in the minors' highest level.
