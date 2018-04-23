Adam Walker: Moves to independent league
Walker signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
A third-round pick in the 2012 draft, Walker topped out at the Triple-A level in affiliated baseball but didn't have much success there, hitting .216/.276/.422 in 185 games over the last two seasons. The 26-year-old could improve his stock in independent ball before making another run at the major leagues, but nothing in his track record suggests he'll be much of an asset if that ends up happening.
