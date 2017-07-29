Alburquerque was officially released by the Royals on Saturday.

This move comes just five days after the club designated Alburquerque for assignment. The 31-year-old provided a steady presence out of the bullpen for Kansas City this season, posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, but the team decided to go in another direction and made deals to acquire more relief depth for a playoff chase.

