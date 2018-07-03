The Blue Jays released Alburquerque from his minor-league contract Monday.

The 32-year-old was in the midst of a strong campaign with Triple-A Buffalo, posting a 3.77 ERA and 8.5 K/9 through 28.2 innings. A veteran of 264 career appearances in the big leagues, Alburquerque shouldn't have much trouble latching on with another organization on a minor-league pact. Buffalo promoted Craig Breslow -- another reliever with extensive MLB experience -- from Double-A New Hampshire to take Alburquerque's spot on the roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories