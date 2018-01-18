Blue Jays' Al Alburquerque: Headed to Toronto
Alburquerque signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Alburquerque began his 2017 season with the Royals, where he tossed 10 innings before his eventual release in July. He then caught on with the White Sox, where he was called up to the major in September and contributed eight innings. Alburquerque had respectable numbers with the Chicago farm system over a larger sample size, so the right-handed reliever was expected to eventually find work. He'll land in Toronto with his sights set on making the final roster.
