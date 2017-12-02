The White Sox declined to tender Alburquerque a contract for 2018, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Alburquerque allowed just one run on three hits in eight innings with the White Sox as a September callup, and his numbers over a larger body of work at Triple-A were solid as well (2.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43:10 K:BB). It's unlikely that Alburquerque will find his way into a prominent major-league role next season, but he should at least find work.