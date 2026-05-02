Angels' Adam Frazier: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frazier isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Frazier has gone 4-for-15 with an RBI and two runs scored over his last five games, but he'll take a seat against Nolan McLean and the Mets. Vaughn Grissom will start at the keystone and bat seventh.
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